Full of mimimi, Eduardo Bolsonaro criticizes Superman’s bisexuality

Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) threw a fit like that on his Instagram account and criticized the decision of DC Comics, one of the largest publishers in the world, to reveal that the character Jon Kent, who in the comics takes the place of his father like Superman, he’s bisexual.

In a publication made this Tuesday, 12, Eduardo Bolsonaro said that DC Comics’ decision to make a bisexual Superman can influence children of Christians.

“The day came when it became mandatory. To be approved by the media establishment you have to pay a toll, they want to decide for you and have the monopoly of virtues in your hands.

Several of these superheroes inspire teenagers and children. But the problem is the boy dressed as a policeman, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, you impartial Christian, who avoids confrontation and acts thinking that he is a pacifist, does nothing more than pave the way for your son to become a hero – but from this new model…”, wrote Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Much criticized by Eduardo Bolsonaro, the news about Jon Kent, the new Superman who is Clark’s son with Lois, was revealed this Monday, 11, by comic artist Tom Taylor. Jon will come out bisexual in the next issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” magazine.

“I always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, calls himself bisexual,” said Tom Taylor.

Respect bisexual people!

Promiscuous, indecisive, complicated and confused. Commonly attributed to bisexuals, forming negative stereotypes of this LGBTI segment, these adjectives need to be fought.

Eighteen years after the creation of the International Day of Visibility and Bisexual Pride, bisexuality is still not recognized as an independent sexual orientation, as people in the segment are treated as if they were half heterosexual and half homosexual.

Here’s how to combat bias against bisexuals.