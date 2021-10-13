Gabby Petito case: YouTuber’s cause of death is revealed; know details

Almost a month after confirming the murder of Gabby Petito, authorities released new information about the tragic death of the young woman. The details were revealed during an FBI press conference in the early afternoon of Tuesday (12). According to Dr. Brent Blue, Teton County Medical Examiner, Wyoming, the youtuber was murdered about four weeks before her body was found by authorities in Bridger-Teton National Park on September 19th.

The cause of death, in turn, would have been strangulation. The specialist, who was working with the possibility of a pregnancy, also confirmed that Petito was not pregnant. During the conversation with the press, he also shared how the necropsy process was carried out. According to Blue, the procedure included a CT scan of the young woman’s entire body, examinations by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist, and a toxicology analysis.

So many tests were done because, due to the situation in which the influencer’s body was found, “nothing was obvious”. For this reason, the coroners worked with different hypotheses of the cause of death. “We cover almost all bases”, Blue said. Despite explaining the technique, the coroner refused to provide further details about the results or even point out a potential suspect – that’s because he “I was limited to the information I could legally share”.

However, Brent made a thinly-veiled reference to the FBI’s main suspect, the girl’s former fugitive fiance Brian Laundrie, when he referred to Gabby’s case as “just one of many deaths across the country of people involved in domestic violence.” Previously, body camera footage of police officers in Moab, Utah, surfaced and raised suspicions, as they reported a physical clash between Brian and Gabby, which resulted in bruises on the young woman’s body.

remember the case

Petito spent the northern hemisphere summer (between June and August) traveling across the western United States with then fiance Brian Laundrie. The duo documented their adventures on social media and also in videos posted on YouTube. However, on September 1, Laundrie returned home to Florida without Petito. From then on, the influencer’s family could no longer contact her and, on September 11, the girl’s parents reported her disappearance to the authorities. After an extensive search, his remains were found on September 19th.

According to Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and stepfather Jim Schmidt, the girl’s body was found in Wyoming, where her van was last seen. Amid the searches, Laundrie, who until then was considered by the FBI only as a ‘person of interest’ in the case, disappeared after refusing to cooperate with the investigations.

The alleged disappearance was only registered by Laundrie’s parents three days after the occurrence and, since then, Brian has remained at large. His family members have told authorities that they believe he took a hike in a nature reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, and has not returned. Despite not having been officially charged with the death of his fiancee, Laundrie was indicted for using two financial accounts that did not belong to him in the days that followed the tragedy and remains the main suspect in the death of youtuber.