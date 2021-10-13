Gabby Petito died of strangulation, says coroner

Influencer Gabby Petito, 22, whose body was found in September, died of strangulation, according to the coroner. from Teton County, Brent Blue. At a press conference held today, he said the manner of death was murder and that the crime would have occurred three to four weeks before the girl’s body was found.

Also, according to Blue, the crime situation was that “nothing was obvious” and, therefore, the team worked with different hypotheses of the cause of death. He further stated that no other information about the autopsy should be released due to state law. Wyoming.

Petito’s body was found on September 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. She was only identified on the 21st, by the FBI. Confirmation came after carrying out DNA tests.

Gabby Petito disappeared after starting a trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, who passed through national parks. The crossing began in June, when they left Florida. The digital influencer lived with her fiance for a year before starting the journey across the US. They arrived in Utah during the month of July.

Two weeks before Petito’s disappearance, on Aug. 12, Moab, Utah city police were called to a possible incident of domestic violence involving her and her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Images from an agent’s body camera were released, showing Petito crying and complaining about mental health to the agents. According to her, the couple had been arguing more often.

Brian Laundrie, meanwhile, has yet to be located. Wyoming’s federal court issued an arrest warrant against him in late September.

The Daily Mail reported that, according to investigators, Laundrie is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device”. He reportedly used Gabby’s credit card between August 30th and September 1st, by which time she was already missing.