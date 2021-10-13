Gabby Petito Strangled, Coroner said | World

Influencer Gabby Petito was strangled three to four weeks before her body was found, according to Teton County Coroner’s Chief Brent Blue.

The information was announced at a press conference this Tuesday (12), after analysis of the autopsy and drug tests.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

He added that the body was left “in nature” during this period, but – unable to reveal details due to local legislation – he did not answer if it was buried or exposed and if it suffered any impact from the environment or from animal attacks. The coroner also did not say whether there were injuries or injuries that would indicate assault.

Shortly after confirming that the body located in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19 was from Petito, authorities said initial forensics already indicated she had been murdered, but did not say how.

2 out of 5 Family and friends attend funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in a national park — Photo: Reuters/Jeenah Moon Family and friends attend the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in a national park — Photo: Reuters/Jeenah Moon

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiance, is still missing and being wanted. He was not formally charged with the influencer’s death, but was indicted on September 23 for allegedly using the young woman’s personal debit card after her disappearance, which is illegal.

The young woman’s funeral took place on the 26th in Long Island, New York. Family, friends and fans honor the influencer at a funeral open to the public.

The family intended to cremate the body. According to the Fox News TV network, the FBI did not release the body in time, as it was still finalizing examinations for the investigation of the case, and the ceremony took place with an empty ballot box.

Her death caused a huge commotion in the US. She and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, were traveling across the country in a van, which made her quite popular on social media. (see the video below).

Gabby Petito: Influencer’s disappearance and death cause commotion in the US

Petito left his job in July to travel and documented the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which she and Laundrie appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

The digital influencer had been missing since the 11th, and her body was found on the 19th in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Her parents went to the police after she did not respond to calls or text messages for several days.

3 out of 5 Family and friends attended this Sunday (26) the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming — Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon This Sunday (26) family and friends attended the funeral of influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming — Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Laundrie, 23, was reportedly last seen in the US state of Florida. According to his parents, he left home without taking his wallet and cell phone, and they feared he would do something against himself.

“Although the warrant allows the police to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI continues to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s murder,” the US federal police said in a statement.

With the indictment for debit card fraud, Laundrie, who is not responsible for Petito’s death, could be arrested by any police officer if found.

Searches for the fiance of Gabby Petito rely on the help of sniffer dogs

Laundrie had come home alone on the 1st, without talking about Petito’s whereabouts, and left the house again a few days later, saying he was going to hike in the Carlton Reservation (see below).

The police treat him as a “person of interest” in the matter of the murder (a term used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may have a bearing on the investigation).

4 out of 5 Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito — Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Officials have not said why they are convinced that Laundrie may still be within the nature reserve, which covers more than 9,700 hectares and is close to her family’s home in North Port. His father even participated in the searches at the scene during the first few days, and his relatives provided the young man with items for obtaining DNA, at the request of the police.

North Port police say his parents did not report his disappearance until the 14th, three days after the family last saw him.

He told relatives he was going for a walk alone in the reserve, which has more than 128 km of trails and is dominated by marshy waters. Brian would be very stressed by the pressure after Gabby’s disappearance, even though he had not been officially charged, according to his parents.

The Laundrie family home in North Port was searched, and police were seen loading cardboard boxes into a van and seizing a silver Ford Mustang.

5 out of 5 Influencer Gabby Petito, whose body was found in the United States in a park in Wyoming — Photo: Reproduction/Social media Influencer Gabby Petito, whose body was found in the United States in a park in Wyoming — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

US travel and disappearance

Petito and Laundrie left the state of New York, where they lived, in July. They traveled in a van posting photos on social media as they traveled through Kansas, Colorado and Utah.

Witnesses last saw Petito on Aug. 24, when she left a hotel in Salt Lake City, and she posted her last photo the next day.

Americans keep watch after influencer Gabby Petito’s death

Petito’s last phone message to his mother, Nicole Schmidt, was on August 30 — and the police are suspicious of its contents.

It just said, “No service in Yosemite,” a national park in California, on the West Coast of the USA, that Petito and Laundrie did not visit during their trip.

On August 12, a person called 911 reporting that Laundrie was beating Petito in front of the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, Utah.

New video shows that Gabby Petito talked about the fight she had with her boyfriend to police officers

Moab police stopped the couple on a highway near Arches National Park.

Footage from the agent’s body camera shows Petito sobbing as he describes a couple’s fight, in which she is said to have been slapped by Laundrie while he was driving the van.

The police took no action and only recommended that the two spend the night apart.