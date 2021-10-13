Gabby Petito was strangled to death, according to coroner – Famous

Gabby Petito (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Tuesday (12/10), the coroner



Brent Blue



, of



Teton County



, reported that the cause of death of the digital influencer

little gabby



it was strangulation. The young woman’s body was found in September by



FBI



.

At a press conference, the head of the coroner’s department said after analysis of the autopsy and drug tests that the cause of death was homicide and that the crime would have occurred three to four weeks before his remains were found.

The professional explained that the autopsy took a long time to be completed because the opinion of new specialists was expected.

the body of



gabby



was found on September 19, in the



Grand Teton National Park



, in



Wyoming



,



U.S



. She was only identified on the 21st, by the US Federal Department. The confirmation came after performing tests of



DNA



.

The coroner refused to say whether the body had bruises or whether it had been buried or left above ground.

The influencer was reported missing after her fiance,



Brian Laundrie



, coming home alone after a van ride across the country they were taking together through the American national parks.

the fiance of



petite



remains missing and is being sought by local authorities. The federal court issued an arrest warrant against him in late September of this year after he used her card after her disappearance. The information is from the



G1



.