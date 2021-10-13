Gabriel Medina’s mother claims she has an intimate video by Yasmin Brunet

The controversy between the Medina family seems far from over. After columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, exclusively divulged a letter from matriarch Simone Medina addressed to her son, journalists’ sources sent him, prints of messages on Whatsapp that Simone would have sent to her son. It was even these messages that made the athlete cut off relations with his mother and block her on all social networks.

According to the publication, in the last conversation she had with her son, Simone Medina did not spare offenses the athlete’s wife, Yasmin Brunet, even comparing model to porn actress: “Even your judgment I feel sorry for. I pity your poverty of spirit. Your wife and her mother are very decent: Porn, abortion, homosexual relationship. Who are you? Rotten!”, began saying the surfer’s mother.

Simone Medina continued the attacks by declaring that she had video of Yasmin Brunet performing oral sex on a man: “Oh, I forgot. I got a video of Yasmin doing a chup***. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was really crazy at a party at her condo in Rio. New! Drunk in the parking lot doing this to a guy and then throwing up“, said.

The Medina family matriarch ended the conversation by saying that Gabriel Medina had no honor to talk about Yasmin Brunet’s past and advised his son to seek “real growth”. The columnist for Metrópoles also released this Tuesday night (12), a letter from Simone addressed to her son. As she is blocked on all the surfer’s social networks, she had to surrender the letter to communicate with the athlete.

Simone Medina starts the message wishing her son to be very happy in his choices: “Son, Today a cycle of a life ends, to start another one. This is not the time for us to talk yet, so I write. We hope you are very, very happy with your choices, that you have peace and tranquility to live this new time. My prayer is for God to have mercy and keep you from all harm, all this time we are silent because nothing you think or say defines us“, he started saying.

The surf champion’s mother continued saying that she always tried to give her children the best: “Only we know what we live and, regarding this, there are no speeches or lies that prevail, even today you cannot see. It’s all there within you, the seed has been planted and, in due time, it will bear fruit. We are in the land for this planting, we are here in peace because we have done our part so far, making mistakes or getting it right, we always seek to pass the best for you”.

Simone, citing religion, also stated that it was God who chose her to be the athlete’s mother, regardless of her mistakes or successes: “Everything is connected in the spiritual and physical world. Blood gives life, binds people eternally, whether you accept it or not, regardless of my mistakes or successes, because God chose me to be your mother and you to be my son. We do not ask and in everything there is His purpose“.

Gabriel Medina’s mother finished her letter addressed to her son by making a request. Simone asked the surfer to look for the sister who misses him: “Look for your little sister, she loves you and has nothing to do with this choice that was yours alone, son. She is a blessing and she doesn’t deserve to go through all this. He’s only 16 years old. Thanks!”, finished.