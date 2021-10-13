Galaxy S22 line undergoes certification confirming charging speed

More details about the Galaxy S22 line were confirmed this Monday (11). A listing on the 3C (a Chinese regulator) showed that the device will have a fast charge of 25W, information that has been rumored for weeks. The documentation references the three smartphones in the line, where the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are represented by the codes SM-S9010, SM-S9060, and SM-S9080, respectively.

25W loading confirmed in a 3C listing (Image: MySmartPrice)

Thus, Samsung has not changed the speed supported for loading new devices in relation to the Galaxy S21 line. However, it is likely that the battery can be filled in less time, as two models in the series will have reduced capacity — the Galaxy S22 is expected to go from 4,000 mAh to 3,700 mAh, while the galaxy s22 plus will go from 4,800 mAh to 4,500 mAh. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the only one in the series to maintain the same 5,000 mAh.

The 3C listing also confirmed that the devices will have support for 5G connectivity, but this feature was already practically certain, due to the premium character of the cell phones. Other specs that are rumored but don’t appear in the certification include the implementation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor — or the Exynos 2200 — as well as versions with up to 16GB of RAM memory and 512GB of internal storage on the Ultra model.

S22 series may bring some features of the Note line (Image: Twitter/@OnLeaks)

The screen size is expected to change compared to the Galaxy S21 lineup, with 6.06 inches for the S22, 6.5 inches for the S22 Plus and 6.8 inches for the S22 Ultra. The models are expected to offer AMOLED technology, Full HD resolution (Quad HD for the S22 Ultra), front lens hole and 120 Hz refresh rate.

In the cameras, the devices must have a main sensor of 50 MP, with the exception of the S22 Ultra which will keep the 108 MP camera. Auxiliary lenses may vary for each model, but it is expected that the 3x optical zoom is no longer exclusive to the most expensive cell phone in the series and starts to appear in all variants.

Other specifications that must be maintained for smartphones in the series include IP68 certification against water and dust, fingerprint sensor below the screen and support for wireless charging with Qi pattern. There is still no official launch date for the Galaxy S22 lineup, but it is likely to be presented in January 2022, about a year after the Galaxy S21.

