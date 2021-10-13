Galaxy S22 may recharge faster than iPhone 13

Unlike competitors, Samsung is in no hurry to offer ample charging speed on devices. As per the certificate of the Chinese regulatory agency, the Galaxy S22 line must support charging 25W (9V, 2.77A).

The information about the cell phone was revealed by the Chinese page WhyLab. The documents inform that the models SM-S9080, SM-S9060 and SM-S9010, supposed codes of the S22 trio, present these technical characteristics.

Galaxy S22 line is expected to be released in January 2022.Source: TechnizoConcept/LetsGoDigtal/Reproduction

If the data is correct, Samsung guarantees the same charging speed as the Galaxy S21 line and part of the Galaxy S20 series. The exception is for the Galaxy S20 Ultra that received support for charging 45W.

However, the documents refer to the 25W charger offered by the manufacturer. This means that cell phones are compatible with this speed, but it doesn’t rule out the hypothesis that the devices support faster charging with other accessories.

Previous leaks, cited by reliable informant ice universe, indicate that the S22+ and S22 Ultra can accept a charging speed of 45W. This way, only the standard variant would have the 25W option.

Finally, as highlighted by the TechRadar, the information of the WhyLab should still be analyzed as a rumor. Despite showing a screenshot of the certificate of the Chinese agency, this data can be easily manipulated digitally.

Galaxy S22 can outperform iPhone 13 in charging speed.Source: TechnizoConcept/LetsGoDigital/Reproduction

Faster speed than iPhone 13

Comparing with OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi 11T Pro, Galaxy S22 can reach the market with an “outdated” specification. Competitive models support 65W and 120W of charging speed, respectively.

However, by placing Samsung’s next release alongside potential rival iPhone 13, the South Korean brand wins the dispute. Apple’s latest smartphone offers charging as little as 20W.

Considering the prices of the Galaxy S line, many customers choose the device due to its high technology. With that, the loading speed ends up being a mere detail.