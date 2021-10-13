Galisteu nudges Sthe and says she doesn’t say much

During the fourth farm formation in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Adriane Galisteu needled the lack of positioning of Sthefane Matos. The comment came after the peon received a vote from Erasmus.

The fitness influencer said his vote is a retribution from the last farm when Sthe voted for him. The pawn, however, did not spare his colleague’s praise. “She’s a person I like, who has wonderful energy, but who voted for me last time and chose me in another dynamic that I wasn’t satisfied with, which is the wonderful Sthe.”

Next, the presenter asked if Sthefane would like to comment on the nomination.

“Sthe received a very wonderful, cute and affectionate vote. So, anything to say?”, he asked.

“No, no. Nothing,” replied the influencer.

“You never say much, do you, Sthe?” Stefane laughed and the vote followed.

Almost a month

On Instagram, a profile that shares the events of the rural reality community commented on the presenter’s phrase, who replied: “Almost a month, right, guys? Leave the soap in the bathroom at the headquarters”.

