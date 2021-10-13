Gap between Verstappen and Pérez explains Red Bull’s 2nd place – 10/12/2021

Red Bull put two riders on the podium in Turkey, saw Verstappen regain the top of the World Cup, but left Istanbul with a knot in his chest. The reason, the 36-point advantage that rival Mercedes has opened up among the Constructors.

The explanation is clear, is mathematical and goes back to a team decision in December of last year: the hiring of Pérez. In his first year on the team, the second Red Bull driver has been no match for Bottas, who occupies the same position at Mercedes.

Fifth in the championship, behind McLaren’s Norris, Pérez has scored 135 points so far this season. This equates to 34% of your team’s 397.5 points. Bottas has greater efficiency: his 177 points are 40% of the 433.5 won by the German team.

But the main reason for the difference in the championship is the direct comparison between the drivers of each brand.

After 16 stages played, there is a gap between Verstappen and Pérez.

The Mexican’s score is only 51% of that obtained by the Dutchman. At Mercedes, Bottas is much closer to Hamilton: 70% of the points.

And before anyone tries to argue that the numbers were different before the Finn’s victory in Turkey, I warn you: the situation was very similar.

Pérez had less than half the points of Verstappen (49%), while Bottas’s score was 61% of that obtained by his partner.

I don’t question the signing of the Mexican, announced in December 2020. It is necessary to rescue the context of last season’s finale.

Red Bull was dissatisfied with Albon, very faint, and was looking for a replacement. With prior notice from Racing Point, Pérez had an epic race in Sakhir and won the penultimate stage of the Worlds. He joined hunger with the desire to eat. The choice seemed obvious.

What is difficult to understand was the rush to renew the Mexican’s contract. Confirmation came in August, still in the first half of the championship.

Pérez after crashing on the show lap in Spa Image: Reproduction/Twitter/Formula 1

The only plausible explanation I see was to try for a boost.

It didn’t work out very well. In the five races since then, Pérez has scored just 31 points. In the very same stages, Bottas made 69.

The renewal seems even more absurd when we remember that Red Bull has a pilot ready at home, Gasly, one of the highlights of the season.

In addition to working better, Pérez needs to root for Verstappen to be champion this year. If it gives Hamilton, I won’t be surprised if Red Bull uses an old F-1 aphorism: contracts are there to be ripped apart.