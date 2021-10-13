Gasoline already surpasses R$9 in some regions of Brazil

After yet another readjustment in the price of gasoline, announced by Petrobras on October 8th, the price of fuel already exceeds R$9 at some stations in Curitiba, capital of Paraná. According to the Capitalist portal, this is possibly the highest price in Brazil.

The main reason for the high price of fuel is the price parity adopted by Petrobras, which pairs fuel readjustments with fluctuations in the dollar and the international price of oil. As a result, gasoline is subject to international speculation and exchange rate variation.

This caused the average sale price of gasoline per liter for distributors to rise from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98.

The increase is 7.19% in the value of the fuel that, according to the company, managed to maintain stability in prices without generating shortages for 58 days. In the case of cooking gas, the increase was 7.22%, with the price going from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86 per kg.

According to Petrobras, the readjustments “reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the limited supply given the growth in world demand, and the exchange rate, given the strengthening of the dollar globally.”

Bolsonaro says he won’t give a penny

Jair Bolsonaro justified the readjustments on October 8th, during the 1st Brazilian Niobium Fair, held in Campinas (SP). He said he cannot freeze pen-based increases.

“They complain about Brazil, an increase in the price of groceries, fuel. Nobody does it because they want to. I have no power over Petrobras. I’m not going to freeze fuel prices. Many want to, but we have had experience of freezing in the past”, declared the president.

The agent also stated that despite Brazil being self-sufficient in the fuel sector, it is not possible to tear up contracts. “When it comes to fuel, we are self-sufficient. Ah, but why is the price pegged to the dollar? Can I now tear up contracts?”, he declared.