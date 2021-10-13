Gasoline price in Ceará is the lowest in the Northeast; see ranking of states – Business

According to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) carried out between October 3 and 9, the average price of the product in the state was R$ 5.957, the lowest in the Northeast and sixth lowest in the country. previous, it was R$ 5.98.
The maximum price found by the ANP during research in 203 service stations in the state was R$ 6.44; R$0.55 less than the R$6.99 found last week.
The average price of the product in Fortaleza (R$ 5.897) was also among the lower, considering the Brazilian capitals. The value was above only those found in Macapá (BRL 5.35), Boa Vista (BRL 5.74), São Paulo (BRL 5.80), and basically tied with Florianópolis (BRL 5.89) .
Last week, the average price of gasoline fell BRL 0.04 in comparison with the average price of the immediately previous week (R$ 5.93) found in the capital of Ceará.
Average price of gasoline in the Northeast (states)
- Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 6.67
Average price of gasoline in the Northeast (capitals)
- Teresina (PI): BRL 6.74
- Christmas (RN): BRL 6.68
- Aracaju (SE): BRL 6.25
- Maceió (AL): BRL 6.07
- São Luís (MA): BRL 6
- João Pessoa (PB): BRL 5.92
- Salvador (BA): BRL 5.91
- Recife (PE): BRL 5.91
- Fortaleza (CE): BRL 5.89
See prices in Ceará
Caucaia
Average price: BRL 5.874
Minimum price: R$ 5,750
Maximum price: BRL 5.999
Crato
Average price: BRL 6,224
Minimum price: BRL 6.119
Maximum price: BRL 6,299
Average price: BRL 5.897
Minimum price: BRL 5,660
Maximum price: BRL 6,150
Average price: BRL 6,133
Minimum price: BRL 6.018
Maximum price: R$ 6,190
Iguatu
Average price: BRL 6.374
Minimum price: BRL 6,250
Maximum price: BRL 6.390
Itapipoca
Average price: R$6,436
Minimum price: BRL 6,420
Maximum price: BRL 6,449
Juazeiro do Norte
Average price: BRL 6.206
Minimum price: BRL 6,110
Maximum price: BRL 6,299
Northern lemon tree
Average price: BRL 6.397
Minimum price: BRL 6.388
Maximum price: BRL 6.399
Maracanau
Average price: BRL 5.805
Minimum price: BRL 5,690
Maximum price: BRL 5.959
Quixad
Average price: BRL 6,122
Minimum price: BRL 6,090
Maximum price: R$ 6,190
Sobral
Average price: BRL 6.168
Minimum price: BRL 6,090
Maximum price: BRL 6,199