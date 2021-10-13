Gasoline price in Ceará is the lowest in the Northeast; see ranking of states – Business

According to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) carried out between October 3 and 9, the average price of the product in the state was R$ 5.957, the lowest in the Northeast and sixth lowest in the country. previous, it was R$ 5.98.

The maximum price found by the ANP during research in 203 service stations in the state was R$ 6.44; R$0.55 less than the R$6.99 found last week.

strength

The average price of the product in Fortaleza (R$ 5.897) was also among the lower, considering the Brazilian capitals. The value was above only those found in Macapá (BRL 5.35), Boa Vista (BRL 5.74), São Paulo (BRL 5.80), and basically tied with Florianópolis (BRL 5.89) .

Last week, the average price of gasoline fell BRL 0.04 in comparison with the average price of the immediately previous week (R$ 5.93) found in the capital of Ceará.

Average price of gasoline in the Northeast (states)

  • Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 6.67

Average price of gasoline in the Northeast (capitals)

  • Teresina (PI): BRL 6.74
  • Christmas (RN): BRL 6.68
  • Aracaju (SE): BRL 6.25
  • Maceió (AL): BRL 6.07
  • São Luís (MA): BRL 6
  • João Pessoa (PB): BRL 5.92
  • Salvador (BA): BRL 5.91
  • Recife (PE): BRL 5.91
  • Fortaleza (CE): BRL 5.89

See prices in Ceará

Caucaia

Average price: BRL 5.874

Minimum price: R$ 5,750

Maximum price: BRL 5.999

Crato

Average price: BRL 6,224

Minimum price: BRL 6.119

Maximum price: BRL 6,299

strength

Average price: BRL 5.897

Minimum price: BRL 5,660

Maximum price: BRL 6,150

icon

Average price: BRL 6,133

Minimum price: BRL 6.018

Maximum price: R$ 6,190

Iguatu

Average price: BRL 6.374

Minimum price: BRL 6,250

Maximum price: BRL 6.390

Itapipoca

Average price: R$6,436

Minimum price: BRL 6,420

Maximum price: BRL 6,449

Juazeiro do Norte

Average price: BRL 6.206

Minimum price: BRL 6,110

Maximum price: BRL 6,299

Northern lemon tree

Average price: BRL 6.397

Minimum price: BRL 6.388

Maximum price: BRL 6.399

Maracanau

Average price: BRL 5.805

Minimum price: BRL 5,690

Maximum price: BRL 5.959

Quixad

Average price: BRL 6,122

Minimum price: BRL 6,090

Maximum price: R$ 6,190

Sobral

Average price: BRL 6.168

Minimum price: BRL 6,090

Maximum price: BRL 6,199


