Gasoline rises 63% in the year and forces Bahians to sell cars and even change jobs

Filling the car with gasoline has increasingly weighed on the pockets of Bahians. According to a survey by the Union of Fuel Dealers of the State of Bahia (Sindicombustíveis Bahia), in 2021, the product has already risen by 63.29%. With the 14th readjustment this year – 7.19% – announced last Saturday by Petrobras, the liter of the product already reaches R$ 6.69 in stations in the districts of Pituba and Itaigara. Result: there are consumers considering the possibility of selling the car and even changing jobs to be closer to home and thus spend less.

Elder Azevedo, 33, traveled to Lauro de Freitas, in the Metropolitan Region of Salvador (RMS), to find a post without the last increase. There, the product was still being sold for R$ 5.99. “I put in half a tank and it was BRL 188. Last year, I filled it with BRL 200”, says Azevedo, who is a civil engineering student, employee of a renovation company and driver per application in his spare time. On average, he travels 20 kilometers a day from home to work.

For electrician Clayton Araújo, 28, selling the car is already a possibility. “It crossed my mind to leave the car, but I still haven’t had the courage to abandon it, because it’s my main means of transport and I still don’t feel safe taking collectives in the pandemic. But I’m already putting it in my plans to, very soon, abandon it, because gas at R$ 6 is impractical”, vents the electrician.

He recalls that, before the pandemic, he spent, on average, R$300 per month on fuel. Today, it disburses more than R$500. “It’s almost a quarter of my income. With each increase, it becomes very difficult”, he says. During this period, he started to give preference to ethanol, even when it’s not worth it.

To save money, Clayton Araújo is linked to the state government’s application, the Price of the Hour, which provides updated information on prices in the local market. Available for download on iOS and Android systems for any citizen, the tool is fed with the value of consumer invoices.

Aldecir Filho, 35, from Feira de Santana, is thinking about a job closer to home. “We try to save as much as possible, avoid going home for lunch, having lunch ready or buying lunch, going to the gym close to home. I even thought about changing jobs”, says the human resources manager.

According to the Price per Hour, from October 2020 to October 2021, increases in gasoline, diesel, ethanol and cooking gas were, respectively, 40%, 49%, 55% and 43%. The latest data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show an increase of 48.3% in gasoline, 60.35% in ethanol, and 48.2% in diesel, but does not consider the latest Petrobras readjustment .

Cooking gas was found for less than R$60 exactly 12 months ago. Gasoline, on the other hand, at R$ 3.95. The cheapest, today, was R$ 5.87 at a gas station in Pituaçu. Diesel, from R$ 3.29, reached R$ 4.95, and ethanol varied between R$ 2.91 and R$ 4.81, in the same period.

Cooking gas, which is costing up to R$107 in Salvador, has been another concern for consumers. “I always look for where it’s more advantageous and see if there are discount coupons at the distributors, because R$10, R$15 already makes a difference. I share it with my friends and always let me know”, comments Clayton Araújo.

Dollar hike explains increase

According to the executive secretary of Sindicombustíveis Bahia, Marcelo Travassos, Petrobras’ readjustments are higher and in shorter periods of time. “Before, we had a readjustment of at most 3%. Now we have 8.10%. There were 14 in less than ten months. There has never been such a high accrual,” he says. As the price of fuel is based on the barrel of oil and the dollar, with the devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the American one, the consumer pays.

“The barrel is above US$80 dollars, a very high price. Whoever dominates the market wants it to be high, because the price is speculative. So there’s also the geopolitical issue behind it. The dollar has risen astronomically, and these two factors drive the decision on the value of derivatives”, explains Travassos. He also says that if there is an increase in the dollar, it is possible that there will be new readjustments this year.

According to Petrobras, in an official press release, the adjustments are important to ensure that the market does not have a shortage. Furthermore, it follows the parameters of the global market. “The fairs reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the limited supply in view of the growth in world demand, and by the exchange rate, given the strengthening of the dollar globally,” he explains.

The company points out that cooking gas, known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), had stable prices for 95 days and gasoline had a period of stability of 58 days.

Average price of fuel in Bahia (source: Hourly Price)

October 2021

gasoline – 6.14

diesel oil – 5.15

ethanol – 5.0

LPG (cooking gas) – 81.78

September 2021

gasoline – 6.13

diesel oil – 4.89

ethanol – 5.01

LPG (cooking gas) – 81.42

August 2021

gasoline – 6.07

diesel oil – 4.82

ethanol – 4.95

glp (cooking gas) – 79.05

July 2021

gasoline – 5.95

diesel oil – 4.79

ethanol – 4.90

glp (cooking gas) – 78.08

June 2021

gasoline – 5.86

diesel oil – 4.68

ethanol – 4.84

LPG (cooking gas) – 74.59

May 2021

gasoline – 5.71

diesel oil – 4.56

ethanol – 4.65

LPG (cooking gas) – 72.79

April 2021

gasoline – 5.58

diesel oil – 4.33

ethanol – 4.25

LPG (cooking gas) – 71.23

March 2021

gasoline – 5.72

diesel oil – 4.44

ethanol – 4.51

glp (cooking gas) – 70.07

February 2021

gasoline – 5.11

diesel oil – 4.16

ethanol – 3.94

LPG (cooking gas) – 67.4

January 2021

gasoline – 4.75

diesel oil – 3.97

ethanol – 3.63

LPG (cooking gas) – 63.1

December 2020

gasoline – 4.61

diesel oil – 3.82

ethanol –

LPG (cooking gas) – 62.35

November 2020

gasoline – 4.56

diesel oil – 3.69

ethanol – 3.45

glp (cooking gas) – 59.36

October 2020

gasoline – 4.42

diesel oil – 3.58

ethanol – 3.23

LPG (cooking gas) – 57.31

