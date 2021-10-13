GeForce 496.13 driver only arrives for Windows 10 and 11 cutting multiple GPUs

GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GTX 780, GTX 770, GTX 760, GT 740, GT 730, GTX 690, GTX 680, GTX 670, GTX 660 Ti, GTX 660, GTX 650 Ti and GTX 630 also lose support

Download Links

NVIDIA has released drivers GeForce 496.13 WHQL for your GeForce graphics cards, but with some very important changes. The new drives now only support Windows 10 and Windows 11. Users of previous versions of Windows need to download version 472.12 or earlier.

Another big news, which won’t please many people, is that the new version “kills” support for GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GTX 780, GTX 770, GTX 760, GT 740, GT 730, GTX 690, GTX 680, GTX 670, GTX 660 Ti, GTX 660, GTX 650 Ti and GTX 630, which will only work than the previous version, not gaining updates from now on.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Review

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review

GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti VISION Analysis

News:

– Best gaming experience in Back 4 Blood. Up to 46% more performance with DSLL in 4K.

– Best gaming experience in Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Baldur’s Gate 3 with NVIDIA DLSS. Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Chivalry 2 gained DLSS optimizations. Finally, The Riftbreaker and Sword and Fairy 7 games also received optimizations.

Fixes:

– [GeForce RTX 3080]: The system does not boot with two Samsung Odyssey G70A 28″ monitors are connected to the GPU. [3359697]

– [GeForce GTX 960]: The primary monitor lost after resume from sleep or shutdown. [3340905]

– [Windows 11]: The screen flashes once after switching to the discrete GPU-only mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3330077]

– [Multiple Apps][Ansel/Freestyle]: Depth of field filter shows blurry characters. [200749545]

– [Notebook]: Vulkan test applications run on the integrated graphics processor instead of the discrete GPU. [200770322]

To see all the news, check the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app facilitates the entire process and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: New versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.