Gil says he showed a fight with Pocah in English class: ‘You’re famous there’

Gil do Vigor, who is currently living in the United States, told his followers that he showed scenes from BBB 21 to classmates during an English class in which he needed to explain popular expressions from Brazil. For the activity, the economist recovered the famous fight with the singer Pocah and said that he translated “basculho” into the new language – without giving details of how the word would be.

I’m taking an English course and in class I was supposed to speak some expressions from your country, from your language, which was not known in any way, which doesn’t even make sense in your language. Then I said: “I didn’t come out of the garbage to lose to trash”. I translated into English and taught everyone in English. they loved

The expression from Recife, which means “the rest of something”, was used in February, when Gil and Pocah, still in the confines of the reality show, discussed after a game of discord. At the time, Pocah had called her brother to say that he would have offended her character. In the middle of the conversation, tempers rose and Gil dropped the phrase, which was not understood by the singer from Rio de Janeiro. The scene drew attention on social media and has now been reproduced in Gil’s classroom.

I even showed the video of me and Pocah. Now she is famous there in my English course.

The economist moved to the United States in September to pursue a doctorate in economics at the University of California at Davis. In an interview with “Mais Você”, he stated that he had not imagined that the transition would be so difficult. “I miss it, but I’m making an effort. It’s a little difficult, but I’ll rejoice,” he joked.

Earlier this month, Gil was named one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in the World by MIPAD (Most Influential People of African Descent).