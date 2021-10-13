Giorgio Parisi, Nobel Prize in Physics: “Knowing how the flight of starlings works can help to understand fashion” | Science

Giorgio Parisi, born in Rome 73 years ago, is the first Italian to win a Nobel Prize in Physics in two decades. There are 19 Italians and 2 Italians who received a Nobel prize, six of them in Physics. However, Parisi is the only one to have developed his career entirely in Italy, a country that historically has not been very generous with scientific research and development. In 2019, the last year for which statistics are available, it invested only 1.45% of its GDP in science, when the European average was 2.2%.

Parisi won the Nobel “for discovering the interaction between disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from the atomic to the planetary scale”. But he is also known in Italy, and not just among physicists, for his presence in social and political spheres. In addition to his participation in the defunct Left and Liberty party, his struggles in defense of the lay character of the La Sapienza University in Rome are well known (in 2008, he faced Pope Benedict XVI himself for this). He is also linked to the Baobab Experience, which helps migrants in Rome, and congratulated him on the award with a tweet: “Theoretical physics, but practical solidarity always at the service of the community defending the weakest. Happy and proud of our Giorgio Parisi”. Meanwhile, the University of Rome has hung on the balcony of its historic Faculty of Physics (where another Nobel laureate, Enrico Fermi studied) a poster with the phrase “It’s coming Rome [’Está vindo para Roma’, lema da seleção italiana ganhadora da Eurocopa] – congratulations, Giorgio”, while the students acclaimed him.

“It’s really exciting to see how they pay tribute to me”, the new Nobel laureate tells EL PAÍS, moved. “The Stockholm connection is an emotion, of course, but it’s more intellectual. Seeing students applauding you is more emotional, there is a contact that is not just intellectual, it comes from a sympathy you feel they have for you, because what you did is emotionally important to them.”

Question. Be honest: this time did you expect?

Response. A little yes I expected. I had commented to some friends that, being very optimistic, there would be a 20% chance. Just in case, I had left the cell phone charged and close to me.

FOR. Why did you never leave Italy like so many others?

A. In Italy I always found myself well. And as a theoretical physicist, he didn’t need big apparatus to do research. Also a physicist like Enrico Fermi: if it hadn’t been for racial laws [promulgadas pelo fascismo em 1938], would have stayed.

FOR. You wereted no time: in the tribute set up in the university’s main hall, you asked the Minister of Research, Maria Cristina Messa, for more resources for science and for Italy to be more welcoming to researchers.

A. This is the most important thing: that there is adequate funding, that the music changes completely. Although I know that the minister, who is a researcher, is in agreement. The problem is that the finance minister and the council of ministers are also in agreement.

FOR. Unlike other scientists, you never hesitated to raise your voice.

A. Scientists are part of society and I think that on certain issues it is right for us to take sides. And people who have a stronger voice need to do more, because their voice is heard more.

FOR. Since your voice now hears better…. Seven male scientists were awarded this year.

A. Physics loses many scientists. From the age of 30 onwards, it becomes difficult to reconcile motherhood with research. There should be support for researchers who decide to be mothers. For example, postdoctoral fellows or a small network that helps carry out the study. Then, there are problems that belong to society as a whole, such as that, if she moves for work, it is easier for a woman to follow her husband than the other way around. Not to mention the lack of resources for day care centers, for example. These and others are problems in society that are also reflected in the world of research.

FOR. You’ve worked in very different fields: spin glass, computing, neural networks, quantum information, stochastic resonance, markets and even bird flight. How can you get such a wide look?

A. First, you have to be curious to study other things. The problem is not opening up to other fields. If you want to work in immunology, first you have to study immunology textbooks, or have a good immunologist at your side to explain the essentials. It is important to be willing to invest your free time to study new things. It’s also true that sometimes we do this just out of curiosity to know.

FOR. This year’s award recognized the application of complex systems physics to climatology and its models. Thinking about the current volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma, can its physics also be applied to geology to make predictions?

A. Yes, you can, but it’s not easy. More than the small ones, it would be interesting to be able to predict the big earthquakes, which happen every many years, fortunately; but about the older ones there is very little information. It is a field that can certainly be done a great deal, and a lot of research is already being done. However, earthquake prediction is an almost newborn science.

FOR. Unlike other theoretical physicists or mathematicians, you have often expressed your satisfaction when your equations find practical applications. It’s not usual.

A. Indeed, among mathematicians it is not so common. A famous English mathematician, Godfrey Harold Hardy, author of Apology for a mathematician, boasted that the things he had done had no practical application. Which is not even true: he worked on number theory, and this is now fundamental for encrypted conversations, such as WhatsApp. Cryptography is a very sophisticated application of number theory. Often things that were not thought to have application do. Even my first studies in spin glasses and then in neural networks, years later, had very important applications in artificial intelligence.

FOR. And your study of starling flight choreographies?

A. For this has no application, it seems. But here I want to say something else. In science, metaphors are very important. Because they help people to reason. Understanding how the flight of starlings works can serve to understand other related things. The original idea was that the flight of these birds would have to do with the idea of ​​fashion. As we can see, a few birds start to turn, and others follow them. More or less the same way a new fad starts.

FOR. And can this apply to other areas?

A. There are times when you think so, even though it’s impossible to control everything. For example, the first work we did 40 years ago on stochastic resonance and climatology, I know, was applied, for example, to the communication of neurological systems in some animals or to improve the quality of cameras. The other day I saw that there were more than 40,000 scientific articles that talked about stochastic resonance: the applications must be very many. Some are even fun, although this one I doubt will work: someone used the principle of stochastic resonance to talk to ghosts.

FOR. When it started, physics and biology didn’t talk much. Now, partly thanks to you too, they work better together.

A. It is true. This is also because biology today deals with a very large amount of data. Then there is the problem of managing all this information. Physicists have developed ways to manage large amounts of data. Many of the biological phenomena can be interpreted under probabilistic laws, or under statistical mechanics. And all of them were very developed and used by physicists. These are typical Physics glasses for looking at the world, which we now know are fundamental for other sciences as well.

FOR. You are one of the most cited physicists in the world, you have collaborated with over 300 people, and your students adore you. What’s the trick to having so much affection?

A. Try to pay attention to your collaborators and put yourself in their shoes, on the one hand, and guide them, but without getting too high. Everyone has to learn from their own mistakes. Correcting too much is not good: everyone must learn to be autonomous and, when necessary, know how to lend a hand. But that’s only when the difficulties are relevant.

FOR. You also wrote many children’s stories, which you then read to your grandchildren.

A. No, not many: I only wrote three. All are on my website. I don’t think I will write more. At that time, I had read the folk talesby Italo Calvino and the short story morphology, by Russian linguist Vladimir Propp. It was fun putting together several themes and seeing what happened. But now I don’t think I will dedicate myself to that. In fact, at this point in my life, I was thinking of writing some books to tell the history of science, but I don’t know if I’ll have time now.

