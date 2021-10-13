Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso win the lawsuit and will receive R$183,000 from their former friend

Isabela Brito Guerra was accused of taking advantage of the friendship she had with the couple to apply a coup

Reproduction/Instagram/gioewbank/13.10.2021 Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank sued an old friend after being beaten



The actress and presenter Giovanna Ewbank won a lawsuit she filed against an old friend. Isabela Brito Guerra was accused of taking advantage of the relationship she had with the artist and her husband, the actor Bruno Gagliasso, to practice the crime of embezzlement. As determined at the 3rd Civil Court of Barra, in Rio de Janeiro, Isabela will have to pay R$ 183,582.20 to the presenter of the reality show “The Circle”, on Netflix. The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) confirmed the information to the Young pan and, according to columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper The globe, Isabela took money from the couple saying that the amount would be invested in real estate, but these investments were never made. The couple spent a season living in Europe, as Bruno was recording a series for Netflix in Madrid, Spain. They recently returned to live in Brazil and are now living in Bahia, also because of the recordings of the series.