Global market follows no defined direction on Wednesday; investors await US inflation data

Global stock exchanges signal a day of caution this Wednesday, 13, concerned about global inflation, in addition to the problems with Chinese developers and the development of the US debt ceiling.

Asian markets closed mixed, while European stocks and US futures remain undefined, with investors awaiting the release of US consumer inflation data (CPI), which will be released at 9:30 am.

In addition, the start of the quarterly balance sheet season for US companies and banks will draw the market’s attention in the coming weeks.

The day before, 12, the US House of Representatives approved a measure to raise the country’s debt ceiling by US$ 480 billion – 219 votes were in favor, counting 206. The bill, which had already passed the Senate, is now going to the sanction of President Joe Biden.

In the euro zone, industrial production fell 1.6% in August compared to July, but rose 5.1% over the same period in 2020. The data were released by the Eurostat statistics agency. In July, industrial production had advanced 1.4% on a monthly basis and 8% on an annual basis (revised data).

In Germany, consumer inflation was within market expectations, advancing 4.1% in September compared to the same period in 2020.

Inflation recorded in September was the highest since December 1993, according to Destatis. The number was driven by the prices of energy (+14.3%) and natural gas (+5.7%), amid the crisis in the supply of this input in Europe. In the monthly comparison, the CPI was stable, confirming the preliminary reading.

As for commodities, the price of a barrel of oil is falling, awaiting the release of US oil inventories, which will come out tomorrow. Iron ore prices fell sharply on the Dalian Stock Exchange.

In Brazil, investors should remain aware of the impact of high inflation on the economic recovery, beyond the upcoming balance sheet season. The fall in commodities could negatively weigh on shares of Petrobras, Vale and steelmakers.

The domestic economic agenda is very weak, with no relevant indicators to be released.

However, investors will follow abroad, with emphasis on inflation data in the US, in addition to the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank).