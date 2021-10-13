Global supply chain nightmare is about to get worse

Shortage of computer chips. Epic port congestion. And a serious lack of truck drivers. The world’s delicate supply chains are under extreme stress.

The supply chain nightmare is driving up prices for consumers and slowing the global economic recovery. Unfortunately, Moody’s Analytics warns that supply chain disruptions “will get worse before they get better”.

“As the global economic recovery continues to gather steam, what becomes increasingly apparent is how it will be blocked by supply chain disruptions that are now appearing around every corner,” wrote Moody’s in a report Monday ( 11).

In fact, the IMF downgraded its 2021 US growth forecast on Tuesday (12) by one percentage point, the highest for any G7 economy.

The IMF cited supply chain disruptions and weakening consumption — which itself was partly caused by bottlenecks in the supply chain, such as a shortage of new cars amid a shortage of computer chips.

“Border controls and mobility restrictions, unavailability of a global vaccine pass and pent-up demand to be stuck at home have all combined into a perfect storm, where global production will suffer because deliveries are not made on time, costs and prices will rise and As a result, world GDP growth will not be as robust,” wrote Moody’s in the report.

Moody’s said the “weakest link” may be the shortage of truck drivers — a problem that has contributed to congestion at ports and has caused UK gas stations to dry up.

Unfortunately, Moody’s warned that there are “dark clouds ahead” because several factors make overcoming supply constraints particularly challenging.

First, the company pointed to differences in how countries are fighting Covid, with China targeting zero cases, while the United States is “more willing to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease.”

“This poses a serious challenge to harmonizing the rules and regulations by which transport workers enter and leave ports and hubs around the world,” the analysts wrote.

Second, Moody’s cited the lack of a “combined global effort to ensure the smooth running” of the worldwide logistics and transportation network.

Others are much more optimistic about supply chain prospects.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Monday that these supply chain hiccups will quickly disappear.

“This won’t be a problem next year,” Dimon said at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance, reported CNBC. “This is the worst part. I think big market systems will adjust to that, as companies did.”

(This text is a translation. To read the original, Click here)