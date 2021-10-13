Global tax approved by OECD favors rich countries, says Piketty’s group

Thomas Piketty

'Reform process has been watered down in such a way that it will overwhelmingly benefit rich countries,' writes Piketty's group

The use of tax havens to save resources abroad has returned to the center of public debate in Brazil in recent weeks, with the revelation that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, have resources in companies offshore.

Both deny irregularities, but are expected to appear in Congress in the coming weeks to provide clarification on the matter.

Meanwhile, on the international stage, the G20 — a group formed by finance ministers and heads of central banks from the 19 largest economies in the world, plus the European Union — meets this Wednesday (13/10) to discuss, among other issues , the final agreement on the proposal of a minimum global tax, with the objective of inhibiting tax avoidance and evasion by multinationals.

Tax avoidance is the use of lawful maneuvers to avoid the payment of fees, taxes and other taxes — such as, for example, keeping resources in an offshore, as Guedes and Campos Neto do. Tax evasion, on the other hand, has the same objective, but through illicit means.