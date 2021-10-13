Global tax favors rich countries, says Piketty’s group

The use of tax havens to save resources abroad has returned to the center of public debate in Brazil in recent weeks, with the revelation that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, have resources in companies offshore.

Both deny irregularities, but are expected to appear in Congress in the coming weeks to provide clarification on the matter.

Meanwhile, on the international stage, the G20 — a group formed by finance ministers and heads of central banks from the 19 largest economies in the world, plus the European Union — meets this Wednesday (10/13) to discuss, among other matters , the final agreement on the proposal of a minimum global tax, with the objective of inhibiting tax avoidance and evasion by multinationals.

Tax avoidance is the use of lawful maneuvers to avoid the payment of fees, taxes and other taxes — such as, for example, keeping resources in an offshore, as Guedes and Campos Neto do. Tax evasion, on the other hand, has the same objective, but through illicit means.

The proposal for a global minimum tax for multinationals was preliminarily approved by the G20 in July this year. On Friday (October 8), the initiative took a new step forward, after the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) announced an agreement bringing together 136 countries — including Brazil and previously reluctant European nations, such as Ireland, Hungary and Estonia —around the proposal. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Nigeria did not agree to join.

Under the agreement, a minimum rate of 15% will be applied from 2023 to multinationals with annual sales above 20 billion euros (R$ 128 billion) and a profit margin above 10%. The OECD’s expectation is that this will generate annual revenues of US$ 150 billion (R$ 830 billion).

However, a group of renowned economists — among them the American Joseph Stiglitz, the French Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, the Indian Jayati Ghosh and the Colombian José Antonio Ocampo — long-time supporters of the global tax for multinationals, criticize the agreement signed in scope of the OECD and advocate a rate higher than the agreed 15%.

In a letter released on Tuesday (12/10) through the French newspaper Le Monde, they say the 15% rate is “a success for Ireland, but a failure for the rest of the world”; that the big losers will be developing countries; and that few companies (only around the top 100) will be affected by the agreement, at a time when the need for revenue to support public health and economic recovery is greater than ever due to the pandemic.

The IRICCT (Independent Commission for the Reform of International Business Taxation, in free translation), as this group of economists is called, originally advocated a global minimum tax rate of 25%.

At the OECD, the initial expectation was to reach a base rate of 21%, but pressure from countries with lower domestic taxation — such as Ireland (12.5%) and Hungary (9%) — meant that the agreement was reached. closed at the rate at the current 15%. Furthermore, countries would be prohibited from adopting measures to unilaterally tax multinationals.

winners and losers

“This reform process has been watered down in such a way that it will overwhelmingly benefit the rich countries,” writes Piketty’s group, in the letter published on the eve of the G20 meeting.

“A reform that could have brought more than $200 billion in tax revenue increases worldwide at a minimum rate of 21% will only bring $100 billion to 15%,” they continue, predicting lower revenue generation to the $150 million expected by the OECD.

Economists also criticize the criteria for distributing global tax revenues, which should be 70 to 80% for the host countries of these companies and 20 to 30% for the countries where sales take place. For example, the largest portion of the tax on Amazon would go to the United States, its host country, and the smallest portion to other countries that use the service, including Brazil.

“By prioritizing the application of the minimum tax to countries where the headquarters of multinationals are located, it is estimated that most of the additional revenue will benefit only a small number of rich countries”, consider the members of the ICRCT.

“There is a legitimate concern that such a low global minimum will become the global norm, and that a reform aimed at ensuring that multinationals pay their fair share will end up doing just the opposite,” economists say.

Also according to them, the demand for a commitment by countries to withdraw or refrain from introducing new unilateral measures to tax digital giants “is simply unfair”.

“In general, the current agreement is not based on an adequate understanding of the economic reality behind the functioning of the corporate income tax and reinforces global inequalities. From the perspective of developing countries, it can only be seen as an interim solution that they were forced to accept,” they sentence.

The group argues that current negotiations should continue under Indonesia’s G20 presidency in 2022 and India in 2023, to give developing countries an effective voice.

The agreement announced by the OECD on Friday was also criticized by Oxfam, an international organization that works to combat inequality.

“This deal is a shameful and dangerous capitulation to the low-tax model of nations like Ireland. It is a mockery of justice and robs pandemic-ravaged developing countries of badly needed revenue for hospitals, teachers and better jobs,” the organization said. in a statement.

“This deal is an unacceptable injustice. It needs a complete overhaul. The OECD and the G20 must bring justice and ambition back to the table and deliver a tax plan that doesn’t let the rest of the world pick up its crumbs and leftovers.” hardness to Oxfam.