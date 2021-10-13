Globo prepares changes for ‘Domingão’ after worst show of the year

Warning signal on! After “Domingão com Huck” registered the worst average audience of the year, Rede Globo decided to take a decision. to try to change this scenario, which is getting worse every Sunday. With numbers beyond discouraging, the Rio station entered a real race against time with the objective of promoting drastic changes in the Sunday attraction and, for that, it accelerated the reform process.

Since the choice of Luciano Huck as Fausto Silva’s replacement on Sundays on Rede Globo, there has been a lot of expectation, both on the part of viewers and internally, around the performance of Angélica’s husband in front of a different program, in one day different from the one used to commanding for years. The debut has arrived, but the results achieved are getting further and further away from what was planned.

This Sunday (10), the “Sunday with Huck” scored 13.2 points of average and left the direction of the Marinho station with hair on end. That’s because the result obtained last weekend yielded an indigestible record and became the least watched “Domingão” of the year. The Huck index was even lower than the 13.7 point average reached by Faustão in January, which was the lowest average so far.

Rede Globo’s concern comes after a simple comparison with referring data the previous weeks. Since the debut of “Domingão com Huck”, Angelica’s husband has maintained an average of 16.8 points. Although these numbers are more encouraging, coming close to the rates conquered by Tiago Leifert in charge of the “Super Dance of the Famous”, they still weren’t able to face the former presenter of “Big Brother Brasil”.

Continues after advertising

With a drop from 16.8 points to 13.2 points, the Rio station tried to start moving to change this situation. According to information released by journalist Cristina Padiglione, Globo did not think twice and is already looking for new attractions to compose the 2022 version of “Domingão com Huck”. With that, several novelties should emerge, such as the creation of a painting for Father Fábio de Melo, who will basically do what Huck already does, which is to travel the country in search of stories.

It is noteworthy that the new show by Angélica’s husband has been criticized on social networks due to the lack of news. Some netizens often question that they seem to be watching “Caldeirão do Huck” on a different day. Angélica’s husband insisted on taking several paintings from his old program on Sundays, and this does not seem to be pleasing most viewers used to “Domingão do Faustão”.

With the decision to anticipate the departure of Fausto Silva, Rede Globo needed to make decisions in short periods of time. With the new “Domingão” already in progress, Marinho’s broadcasting station will hardly change anything in the attraction led by Luciano Huck this year. The most likely is that the news will only start appearing after 2022.