Globo presenter reveals that she still suffers from childhood trauma; look!

Substitute for Ana Maria Braga, beside Fabricio Battaglini, Talitha Morete revealed on More you, gives Globe, this Tuesday (12), a childhood trauma he has. The confession came after a video in which famous people recounted their fears as a child.

The presenter then highlighted that the house where she lived in Campinas, São Paulo, was the target of several robberies, which made her afraid to sleep alone when she was little.

“I was scared to death, guys, of sleeping alone in my room because I was born and raised in Campinas and when I was young and a teenager, my house was also robbed a few times”, recalled substitute from the morning.

In conversation with Fabricio, she explained: “So my brother is older, four years older. He went out at night, and I was waiting for him to come back with the cover up here like this [na cabeça], as if that would do anything”.

“Sweating, poor thing… And I kept waiting, ‘come soon, André, come soon’. Then André arrived, and I went to his room to sleep with him. Pentelha“, detailed the blonde.

The famous also pointed out that to this day she is afraid to sleep alone. “I live alone, but I live in an apartment, so I’m more relaxed, you know? I grew up at home, right? Is different. I took it for life and I keep a little bit until today“, said Talitha Morete.

“Unfortunately we live in a country where we don’t have security. So I was scared to death. My fear was to sleep alone and someone would enter my house”, completed Globo’s contract.

