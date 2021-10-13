Globo uses Nos Tempos do Imperador to make fun of earth planners

in the times of the emperor, gives Globe, is set in the 19th century, but it has talked a lot with the present time. After a chapter made fun of the president’s family Jair Bolsonaro (no party), this time the debauchery will be to the earth planners.

In the episode that will have its airing next Tuesday (19), Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) shows the sea to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), who is afraid to see the flat shape of the ocean. The information is from columnist Cristina Padiglione.

The young man then explains to her that the Earth is round, not flat. “Tonico never brought me to see the sea. Is so beautiful. Doesn’t it seem that there on the horizon the sea meets the sky?”, asks Dolores.

“Yes, it is an impossible love. It feels like they’re together, but they’ll never touch,” said Nelio, laughing. “You are also a poet!”, she says, which follows: “And what comes after the sea ends? How do boats make? Do they fall into emptiness? On a precipice?”.

He points out: “That’s how the ancients thought, but science has already proven that the Earth is round.” “It does not seem”, Dolores reacted.

Nelio then comments: “But is. And beyond the horizon there are other lands, other seas. If we were always sailing in a straight line, we would travel around the world and come back here again. That’s why the Portuguese got here”.

“See that boat approaching? We’re only seeing the mast, the hull hasn’t appeared yet. If the Earth were flat, we would see the entire boat. But the Earth is round, so we see the mast first and then the hull gradually appears. This happens because of the curvature of the Earth”, complete.

Earlier this month, In Times of the Emperor needled Bolsonaro. This happened during one of the plot’s dialogues, which featured a clear joke involving a statement made by the President of the Republic in 2019, when he nominated Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), his son, for the post of ambassador of Brazil to the US.