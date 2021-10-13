GM launches autonomous driving that promises ‘hands free’ 95% of the time

THE GM recently presented the Ultra Cruise, its new driver assistance technology. The semi-autonomous steering system promises hands-free driving in 95% of all traffic scenarios and can be used on all paved highways in the US and Canada.

According to a statement from GM, the Ultra Cruise autopilot will cover more than 2 million kilometers of roads in the two largest countries in North America, with the capacity to expand to more than 5.5 million kilometers. Drivers will be able to drive without having to put their hands on the wheel on almost any road, including urban streets, secondary roads and paved rural roads, and highways.

“Ultra Cruise is not just a game changer in terms of what it allows – a door-to-door driving experience – but also a technology,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “It was developed completely in-house.”

GM’s two advanced driver assistance systems will coexist in the company’s lineup with Super Cruise available for more affordable vehicles and Ultra Cruise reserved for more premium cars, such as Cadillac models, for example.

“Combining Ultra Cruise for premium models and Super Cruise for more affordable vehicles will allow us to offer driver assistance technology in different price ranges and segments,” said Parks.

Ultra Cruise is based on the Ultifi software platform and the Vehicle Intelligence Platform. Thanks to this, you can add features, functions and services over time via remote updates (Over the Air). Plus, it also takes advantage of Super Cruise’s capabilities with new automated driving features:

Provide users with information based on their experience with the system through a new dynamic screen

Interact with permanent traffic control devices (traffic lights, for example)

follow navigation routes

Follow the flow; respect speed limits

Support for automatic lane switching and on demand

Support for turning left and right

Support to avoid nearby objects

Assistance for parking on residential sidewalks

The system also has 360-degree vision

Ultra Cruise works through a combination of cameras, radars and a LiDAR on the windshield (the first in the US), developing 360-degree three-dimensional statistical representations of the environment around vehicles with redundancies in critical areas.

Another component is the Human-Machine Interface, through which the system presents information to the driver and communicates when it needs to take control of the vehicle, a strategy that aims to integrate the driver who is always attentive to driving, since it is a semi-autonomous system .

GM plans to debut the new Ultra Cruise semi-autonomous technology in 2023, initially with the Cadillac brand, although the company has not yet defined which models will feature the system, nor the purchase price or eventual monthly fee for the use of the convenience – the current Super Cruise it’s free for 3 years, after which it requires a monthly fee of $25 for definitive use.