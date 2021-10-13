God of War creator hates difficult games like Kena, Returnal and Metroid Dread • Eurogamer.pt

David Jaffe, creator of God of War, is irritated by the current trend towards high-profile games that bet on difficulty as part of their identity.

Through Twitter, Jaffe vented that he is annoyed with recent releases like Kena, Returnal and Metroid Dread, which received immense praise, even for the difficulty of the experience that challenges the player.

“Kena, Metroid, Returnal, all leading the way through super tough games,” says Jaffe.

“Maybe it’s the NES generation coming to life as designers, but I really hate this crap. And it’s not something of the age, I never liked it. But it’s never been more common. It seems like the creators want to alienate players.”

Do you agree with Jaffe and games shouldn’t bet so much on difficulty as the central element of the design or are we again facing Sekiro’s situation and not all games are for everyone?

