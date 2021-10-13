Google Home to gain remote control in app for Android TV system

Google revealed this Monday (11) that it will release a new function to its Google Home application. The tool will be awarded a new digital remote control for televisions equipped with the Android TV operating system. The feature will arrive in the app versions for Android and iOS, in order to facilitate the management of compatible Smart TVs. The publication also points out that the plans also include controlling devices with Google TV, Chromecast and NVIDIA Shield.

The trend is that the novelty will benefit more iPhone and iPad users. That’s because, with an Apple device, the user would gain the possibility to control their television or their connected device, something that was not possible before. Also, according to the website 9to5Google, the Mountain View giant would have confirmed that the Home app’s remote will not work as just a shortcut to the same functionality on Google TV. This would help countries that do not yet have the company’s latest television platform – focused on content –.