Google TV gets support for multiple user profiles and other features

O Google TV received a new update that added the option to create multiple user profiles and the interface has undergone some improvements to the recommendation algorithm for operating system users. The biggest highlight is the introduction of the system that allows the creation of personalized profiles. With this, each configuration of family members, for example, will be saved in a single account, without the need to log in every time you use it.

Adding this creation option will even give users a greater freedom for them to maintain their own tastes, such as Google Assistant watch lists and settings, for example. Already O recommendation algorithm for users received improvements in “ambient mode”. As a result, personalized content will be offered, such as podcasts and videos, and information that the user most wants to know, such as news and weather.