Grêmio beats Fluminense in the final round of the Brazilian Under-20; result eliminates both teams | Brazilian under-20

Grêmio beat Fluminense 1-0 this Tuesday afternoon, at Laranjeiras stadium, for the 19th and final round of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The goal was scored by Luisinho, 37 minutes into the second half.

The two teams arrived with chances to qualify for the quarter finals of the competition, but with the results of the round, both ended up being eliminated. The team from Rio was 9th and the gauchos 11th. Only eight of the 20 participants passed the stage. Inter and Vasco, who won in the round, got the last places for the quarterfinals. Check the final rating.

1 of 2 Edinho, from Fluminense, in a game against Grêmio, for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Edinho, from Fluminense, in a game against Grêmio, for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

It is the first time that the Moleques de Xerém do not pass the first stage in the history of the Brasileirão U-20, which began to be played in 2015, the year in which Fluminense won the tournament. Grêmio has not been out of quarters since 2019.

Fluminense opened the round in seventh position among the 20 participating clubs. A victory guaranteed the classification of the team led by coach Eduardo Oliveira. With Inter’s victories over Cruzeiro and Vasco over Santos in games played at the same time, not even a draw would be enough.

The Grêmio situation was more difficult. The team led by Guilherme Bossle opened the round in 13th place and needed, in addition to a four-goal difference over Fluminense, to root for a defeat by Vasco and, at least, a draw between Corinthians and Botafogo. From this combination, only the result of the São Paulo team occurred.

Playing at home and with more chances to qualify, Fluminense took the initiative and had more control of the game in the 1st half and at the beginning of the 2nd stage. The tricolor from Rio, however, wasted chances and failed to open the scoring. Luan Brito stopped at the crossbar and Matheus Martins hit the net, but had the goal disallowed for being offside.

2 of 2 Matheus Martins in Fluminense x Grêmio for the Under-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Matheus Martins in Fluminense x Grêmio for the Under-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

As the end of the game approached, the Moleques de Xerém took on more risks and Grêmio began to have more opportunities on the counterattack. In one of those chances, after a foul on the edge of the area, Luisinho hit the corner and Thiago Gonçalves was tricked by the ball’s bounce.