Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have more mature Groot, says James Gunn

With all the comings and goings in the time that the Marvel Cinematography Universe (MCU) did in the midst of completing the Infinity Saga, the position of the new films from the Marvel Studios in that timeline. Anticipating any question, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn, has already guaranteed that the film will be situated in the present tense of the shared universe. He also promised some character updates.

On a more specific note, Gunn confirmed that we will see a “more mature” Groot in the adventure, as “a few years have passed” since the audience’s last encounter with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Reacting to an article that predicted the fate of each member of the Group, the filmmaker also anticipated that at least one of the predictions was correct. They put Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) as survivors, while pointing Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Drax (Dave Baptist) as potential victims of the new adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to launch in 2023. In addition to the Christmas special, the franchise will also get a Baby Groot-centric short series. Remember, however, that Peter Quill and other team members should appear first in Thor: Love and Thunder, marked to May 6, 2022.

