Guedes says inflation will rise in Brazil and fears political risk impact – Economy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Tuesday, during an interview on TV Bloomberg, in the United States, that inflation in Brazil will rise, but that there will be growth this year and in 2022. A year before the presidential elections, the chief The economic team also stated that he fears the impact of political risk on financial markets.

“Yes, inflation will rise, but monetary policy is there to contain the rise in prices,” Guedes replied to a question about inflationary pressure in the country. According to the minister, half of Brazilian inflation currently comes from food and energy prices.

Guedes declared that Brazil has a “vibrant” democracy, but that there is a lot of “political noise”. He said that there is a “class” in the country that lost the 2018 elections, but “does not accept the result”, in a suggestion that opponents are trying to sabotage the government.

During the interview, the minister criticized the projections for the Brazilian economy, said that the estimates will prove wrong and predicted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would grow by 5.5% this year. “Growth will not be a problem. The problem is inflation,” he declared.

In the most recent Focus Market Report, released this Monday, 11th, the median of the forecasts for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021 was maintained, at 5.04%, the same estimate of four weeks ago. The International Monetary Fund slightly reduced Brazil’s growth forecast for 2021, from the 5.3% estimate released in July to 5.2% now.

According to Guedes, Brazil will have a strong recovery after the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, because the advance of vaccination will allow people to return to work safely. He also said that the country’s regulatory structure has changed and that, as a result, Brazil is now “open for business”.

Guedes is in the US to participate in meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20), of which Brazil is part. Earlier, the minister also gave an interview to CNN International and spoke about inflation, growth, pandemic and vaccination, offshore companies and the green growth plan for the country, which will be presented at COP26, in Scotland, next month.