Guedes says inflation will rise in Brazil and that he fears the impact of political risk

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, during an interview with TV Bloomberg, in the United States, that inflation in Brazil will rise, but that there will be growth this year and in 2022. A year before the presidential elections, the head of the economic team also said he fears the impact of political risk on financial markets.

“Yes, inflation will go up, but the monetary policy is there to contain the rise in prices,” Guedes replied to a question about inflationary pressure in the country. According to the minister, half of the Brazilian inflation currently comes from food prices and energy.

Guedes declared that Brazil has a “vibrant” democracy, but that there is a lot of “political noise”. He said that there is a “group” in the country that lost the 2018 elections, but “does not accept the result”, in a suggestion that opponents are trying to sabotage the government.

During the interview, the minister criticized projections for the Brazilian economy, said that the estimates will prove wrong and predicted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 5.5% this year. “Growth will not be a problem. The problem is inflation”, he declared.

In the most recent Focus Market Report, released this Monday, 11, there was maintenance of the median of forecasts for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2021, at 5.04%, the same estimate of four weeks ago. The International Monetary Fund, on the other hand, has slightly reduced Brazil’s growth forecast for 2021, from the 5.3% estimate released in July to 5.2% now.

According to Guedes, Brazil will have a strong recovery, after the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, because the advance of vaccination will allow people to return to work safely. He also said that the country’s regulatory structure has changed and that, as a result, Brazil is now “open to business”.

Guedes is in the US to participate in meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the group of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20), of which Brazil is part. Earlier, the minister also gave an interview to CNN International and spoke about inflation, growth, pandemic and vaccination, offshore companies and the green growth plan for the country, which will be presented at COP26, in Scotland, next month.

