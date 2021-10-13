Guedes will tell the IMF that inflation is ravaging the world and there are concerns about the return of the pandemic – Economy

One of the stones in the economy’s shoe at the moment, inflation will be one of the main themes that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will address the day after tomorrow during the 44th meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the United States .

He will say that the new pandemic-related restrictions combined with a strong recovery in demand have led to global supply bottlenecks, slowing the pace of recovery (especially for emerging countries) and increasing pressure on inflation.

This is one of the parts of Guedes’ speech, which became public today. In addition to Brazil, he will speak on behalf of Cape Verde, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guyana, Haiti, Nicaragua, Panama, Suriname, Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste and Trinidad and Tobago

According to the speech prepared by the minister, continued progress in vaccination is the most important factor behind a strong and lasting economic recovery.

“Policy support remains critical, but the focus must gradually shift towards fiscal sustainability,” he will consider, adding that the global economy continues to recover despite concerns about the resurgence of the pandemic.

On the positive side, according to Guedes, commodity-exporting countries initially benefited from improved terms of trade, a situation that, according to him, was partially reversed. “The vaccination gap between advanced and emerging economies is potentially closing and reducing scars in emerging ones.”

The minister will comment that while upward revisions are seen in potential growth for some advanced countries, the group he represents draws attention to the dynamic impact of structural reforms on many emerging countries, where the focus is shifting from emergency assistance to targeted support and medium-term fiscal scope.

“That said, low-income countries (LICs) still face considerable implementation of immunization challenges, including limited access to vaccines, and must receive the full support of the international community to improve their economic and health prospects, ultimately impacting the global resilience to the pandemic.

job market must improve

One of the excerpts from Guedes’ speech will point out that the performance of the labor market must improve. “Increased vaccination coverage and better targeted income support will increase labor market participation and open up employment opportunities in the service sector. As mobility increases, informal labor markets in emerging and LICs are likely to recover at a strong pace, leading to a reduction in unemployment.”

Consequently, according to the minister, with the work improving the market more consistently, governments must seek structural reforms to close the gap between the informal and formal segments, increase tax revenues and the coverage of social protection schemes.

“In fact, better targeted spending and higher revenue collection improve economic fundamentals and strengthen the buffers, which will be critical as the economy shifts to tighter financial conditions,” he will argue.

Inflation Pressures

Returning to the subject of inflation, Guedes will say that pressures have persisted in many countries, increasing the stakes in the context of a still fragile recovery. “Inflation in the prices of goods and food has been significant and includes essential items in the consumer basket. The sharp rise in energy prices is increasing inflationary pressures.”

The lagged response to participation in the labor market, according to the minister, could also increase pressures on inflation in the service sector in the future. He said several central banks in emerging countries are tightening monetary policy as needed to anchor inflation expectations and ensure potential growth is not affected by adverse inflationary dynamics.

Central banks in several countries, on the other hand, have so far highlighted, according to Guedes, the temporary nature of the acceleration of inflation and signaling their intention to reduce large-scale asset purchase programs sooner than expected.

The minister will emphasize that the monetary authorities of advanced countries must fine-tune the removal of quantitative support in a careful, calibrated and communicated way to avoid “disturbing market dynamics” and repercussions.

However, cautions Guedes, policymakers must remain alert to potential disorderly movements as the world economy transitions from an extended period of extremely loose financial conditions.

BC will bring inflation to target in 2022

The Central Bank of Brazil has reacted in line with its mandate to bring inflation back to the target by the end of 2022. The statement will also be made by the Minister of Economy.

Guedes will say that, with economic activity picking up pace and the combination of higher commodity prices and currency depreciation, price pressures proved more persistent than expected, causing inflation expectations for next year to start to rise. .

“More recently, volatile components such as electricity tariffs and food prices have also been affected by weather conditions in Brazil, increasing pressure on inflation,” he recalls.

The minister will continue to say that in March a tightening cycle was initiated, with the benchmark interest rate increasing by 4.25 basis points since then to a level above what it was before the pandemic.

“Given the asymmetry in the balance of risks, the BCB assessed that, assuming that there are no changes in the conditioning factors, a series of interest increases (up to a level above the neutral rate) is necessary for inflation to eventually converge to the target of 2022”, will explain.

Guedes will speak about fighting inflation after citing several government actions to combat the economic consequences of the pandemic. “In short, Brazil weathered the covid-19 shock much better than many expected and is well positioned for a robust and lasting recovery,” he will say.

Finally, Guedes will say that “a quick, energetic and effective policy response is at the root of this performance. Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, we have remained fully committed to implementing our reform agenda to increase competition, efficiency and justice in the economy”.