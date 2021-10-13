Guerrero schedules treatment in Germany and should only play in 2022

Paolo Guerrero asked to be released from Internacional and must terminate his contract. The Peruvian’s idea is to give full attention to the recovery of his right knee, which still hinders his best performance. So much so that the 37-year-old athlete plans a treatment in Germany and should only return to acting next year.

Guerrero’s tie to Inter would win at the end of the season. The club, he found out UOL Sport, already considering his departure and wants to make room for Matheus Cadorini. However, the immediate dismissal plan came from the athlete, who asked to be excused from activities as soon as he returned from the Peruvian team.

With Ricardo Gareca’s team, Guerrero was unable to play and said, in an interview after the game against Chile, that the pain in his knee prevented his succession.

To end with the scenario of comings and goings to the medical department, as reported by the Peruvian newspaper El Bocon, the recovery will take place in Europe. In Germany, Guerrero understands that he can solve the problem once and for all.

After tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2020, the center forward underwent two surgeries. The last one should definitely close the picture. However, he continues alleging pain and without the ideal performance, in his own assessment.

This season there were 16 matches and two goals scored. If the indicated scenario is fulfilled, with an amicable termination with Inter, according to the report’s investigation, the plan is to pay full attention to the recovery and play again only next year.