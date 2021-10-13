Gui Araujo and MC Gui talk about Valentina’s attitudes

On a day when the fields are being formed, the subject is the same in all the rooms of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Outside the house, Tiago Piquilo, MC Gui and Gui Araujo talked about the dreaded remains.

Earlier, Tiago and Valentina talked about strategies to save themselves, and save their friends from the fourth farm. However, MC Gui and Gui Araujo are not sure that Valentina will keep her word.

“She wants to play on both sides. There’s no way, right? She needs to take a stand,” warned Gui Araujo.

“I’m afraid, Ti”, revealed MC Gui, who continued: “I’ll tell you the truth, I’m afraid you’ll save her [no resta um] and she saves…” Quickly, Piquilo interrupted the MC: “If she does that, I’ll never talk to her again.”

“Me too,” stated MC Gui.

I’m sure she wouldn’t do it for me. It would be a very big disappointment. James Piquilo

Gui Araujo, who should be nominated by Rico Melquiades, concluded: “We are here for this, to be disappointed”.

