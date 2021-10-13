Harvard doctor gives food tips

People should think of the brain as the mentor behind almost everything – thoughts, memory, focus, movement, breathing, heartbeat – and that certain foods can help make you stronger, sharper, and smarter. The brain and nutrition also play a key role in longevity.

According to the US National Institute on Aging, what we eat can directly impact inflammation and oxidative stress in our bodies – which can affect our risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Uma Naidoo, psychiatrist, chef, nutrition specialist, faculty member at the Harvard Medical School, and author of the book your well fed brain (Cia. das Letras), lists what she eats to sharpen memory, focus and general brain health:

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is full of antioxidants and cocoa flavonoids that help preserve brain cell health. It also contains fiber to help reduce brain inflammation and prevent cognitive decline. A 2020 study looked at how dark chocolate and white chocolate can affect the memory of healthy young adults. Participants who received dark chocolate had better verbal memory performance two hours after consuming the chocolate, compared to the group who received white chocolate.

The researchers suggested that this is due to the higher flavonoid content of dark chocolate, “which can sharply improve cognitive function in humans.”

The extra dark chocolate should be at least 70% cocoa or more, according to the doctor. Just don’t overdo the portion sizes. A meta-analysis suggests that the ideal amount of dark chocolate consumption for the health of blood vessels – including those that supply blood to the brain – is about 45 grams per week.

2. Red fruits

They are packed with antioxidants, phytonutrients, fiber, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients help to retain memory and the fiber content helps feed bacteria in the gut to reduce brain inflammation. The psychiatrist suggests choosing from a variety of red, purple and black fruits. Strawberries, for example, are rich in flavonoids and can help slow cognitive decline; blueberries contain different types of flavonoids related to the prevention of oxidative stress; and blackberries are great sources of antioxidants, which help brain cell health.

“Eating a variety of colorful fruits can also reduce anxiety symptoms and help prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia,” says the expert. She normally consumes between a cup or a half of these fruits a day.

Eating a variety of colorful fruits can also reduce anxiety symptoms – iStock

3. Turmeric (with black pepper)

One of the main ingredients in curry powder, turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which is the secret behind its brain-stimulating benefits. Naidoo explains that curcumin is a powerful anti-inflammatory substance. Study showed that consuming it can help reduce anxiety symptoms and decrease cognitive decline with age.

Turmeric is good on its own, but the benefits can be stronger when combined with black pepper. The psychiatrist says that she always adds a hint of black pepper to saffron because piperine – the compound in black pepper – activates curcumin and increases bioavailability (extent and speed with which the active portion enters the systemic circulation, reaching the action site) to the brain and body.

You can incorporate turmeric and black pepper into your diet by adding them to a plate of rice, a side of potatoes, a golden latte, or some oatmeal.

4. Green leaves

The psychiatrist says that leafy greens are a staple in brain-healthy diets because they contain folate, which is a B vitamin that supports neurodevelopment and neurotransmitter function. Folate deficiency has been linked to increased symptoms of depression as well as cognitive aging.

The doctor’s favorite green leaves include:

Arugula;

Green Dandelion;

Spinach;

Chard;

Cress.

Not a salad fan? You can also enjoy leafy greens as creative ingredients in your favorite dishes like pasta, burritos or as a pizza topping.

5. Fermented food

Fermentation involves adding food to a culture of microorganisms that feed on the sugars in food. This creates other products, such as lactic acid, which can generate gut-friendly bacteria. “We have what is called the gut-brain connection. Therefore, when we eat fermented foods and we increase our intestinal health, we can also improve our cognitive function”, says the doctor.

She likes to eat homemade kimchi as a snack with celery stalks or combine it with salads for extra texture and flavor. Some other fermented foods she recommends are:

Sauerkraut;

miso;

Kombucha;

kefir;

Yogurt.

However, large amounts of fermented foods can cause bloating. So if you feel uncomfortable, reduce your intake until your bowels and body adjust. You should also check food labels to ensure that what you are buying is actually fermented. Typically, you will see a label that mentions “live and active cultures”.

Source: Lauren Armstrong/CNBC

