Havana Syndrome: US officials in Colombia report symptoms; know what it is | World

Havana Syndrome is the name given to a series of symptoms like earaches, dizziness and feeling of pressure in the head, first reported by US diplomats in Cuba’s capital — hence the name of the disease. The causes are unproven, but it is suspected that direct microwave radiation causes this harm. (read more at the end of the article).

It is not known how many officials in the US diplomatic corps experienced symptoms of this syndrome. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the government will ensure that all those affected will be “all taken care of”.

Havana syndrome affects US diplomats in Vienna, Austria

Study indicates alteration in the brains of diplomats affected by syndrome

The case worries because Bogota will be visited by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is the head of US diplomacy, this month. In August, Vice President Kamala Harris canceled a visit to Vietnam after unconfirmed cases of Havana Syndrome were reported among diplomatic officials.

Reports of the Havana Syndrome began, according to ABC, among diplomats, spies and other American officials in Cuba in 2016. Since then, symptoms have also been reported in China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Austria, Germany and in other countries (remember in the VIDEO below, from 2018).

The mystery of sonic attacks on US diplomats grows

First reported in Cuba, the symptoms of Havana Syndrome include:

headaches

dizziness

cognitive difficulties

ringing in the ear

vertigo

difficulties in vision, hearing or balance

traumatic brain injuries (rare)

The most plausible explanation for the syndrome, says the BBC citing the American Academy of Sciences, is that patients develop symptoms after receiving “direct, pulsed radiofrequency energy.” This means that people directly received a type of radiation that includes microwaves.