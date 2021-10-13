Health professionals will receive the third dose against Covid-19 on Wednesday in Marechal Rondon – EVERYDAY





Health professionals from Marechal Cândido Rondon vaccinated with the second dose against Covid-19 until April 16, are able to receive the third dose this Wednesday (13). The service will be from 8am to 3pm, exclusively at the colonial café. 360 doses will be offered. These professionals can park the vehicle in the vicinity and walk to the vaccination point.

On this same day, other audiences will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the afternoon, both at the colonial café and at the bus station. From 4 pm to 8 pm, the first dose of the vaccine will be made available once again for people aged 18 or over, as well as for pregnant and postpartum women. There will also be the second dose of the brand Coronavac, for those who received the first dose 25 days or more ago.

In the colonial cafe, the vaccine is aimed at people on foot, so that citizens can park their vehicles in the vicinity and walk to the place. At the bus station, the drive system is maintained thru”, that is, for people with a vehicle. For the afternoon vaccination 400 doses will be available at each point.

Citizens of the aforementioned groups must carry personal documents, SUS card and vaccination card (if any). On the other hand, those who have comorbidity, disability, are pregnant or have recently given birth, need to present a medical statement.

With Advice information



