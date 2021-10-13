Heiress to the Dutch throne may marry another woman, says prime minister

AMSTERDAM — The crown princess of the Dutch Crown can marry a person of any sex she chooses without losing her right to the throne, said Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday. Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heiress of King Willem-Alexander, her father.

Rutte was answering questions from Parliament that emerged from a book recently published by Peter Rehwinkel called “Amália, Duty Calls”. In the book, the author discusses in excerpts the possibility of the heiress to the throne uniting with a person of the same sex and how this could interfere in her path to the crown.

Rutte claimed that the old laws seemed to exclude the possibility of a same-sex couple on the throne. However, same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since April 2001.





“Therefore, the government does not believe that an heir to the throne or the king should abdicate if he wants to marry a partner of the same sex,” Rutte wrote in her response to Parliament.

Royal marriages, however, need the approval of Parliament, and members of the royal house have sometimes given up their place in the line of succession, either to marry someone without permission or because it seemed unlikely to obtain.