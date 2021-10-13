High in food and inflation is global, but in Brazil it is worse

Food prices are rising around the world and helping to drive global inflation. Brazil not only does not escape this movement, but the rush is worse here, due to a series of factors, such as the rise in the dollar. A survey by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) showed that the average expected inflation for the end of 2021 in the G20 countries is 3.7%. For Brazil, the forecast for price increases is almost double, at 7.2%, only behind Argentina (47%) and Turkey (17.8%).

Despite this, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) tends to downplay the internal issue and attribute the rise in prices only to a global context. Last week, Bolsonaro relativized the crisis when he said that the price hike happens all over the world. When comparing prices of products in Brazil and in other countries, such as the United States, he stated.

Are you complaining that it’s high here? There it is too. This crisis is worldwide. It’s not just in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro

Why are food more expensive in the world?

In September, the food index of the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization) reached an average of 130 points, up 1.5 points (1.2%) compared to August and 32.1 points (32, 8%) compared to the same month in 2020. The monthly result, according to FAO, is the highest level in a decade and was driven, in large part, by the higher prices of most cereals and vegetable oils.

Allexandro Mori Coelho, coordinator of graduation in economics at Fecap (Álvares Penteado School of Commerce Foundation), explains that the global increase in food is, on the one hand, because the supply has dropped, due to factors such as weather conditions.

The rise in the price of sugar, for example, is caused by fears that frost and prolonged drought would reduce the harvest in Brazil, which is the world’s largest exporter of the product.

The increase in the price of vegetable oils, on the other hand, was caused by the expectation of a drop in production and by the retention of reserves in Malaysia as a way to compensate for the reduction in its stocks. The increase in the price of cereals, mainly wheat, was due to expectations of lower harvests in the main exporting countries (United States, Canada, Russia, among others).

But there is also another important factor. The demand for products increased with the control of the pandemic and the resumption of economic activities in several countries.

Why in Brazil is it worse?

However, in Brazil, the impact has been worse, due to several other factors. Food products accumulate 14.66% high in 12 months, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), especially sugar (44%), soy oil (32%) and meat (25%) and

André Braz, an economist at Ibre-FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation) explains that food prices rose in Brazil due to the appreciation of many of them in international markets. “The world is warming up, and the prices of corn, soybeans, wheat have risen a lot on international exchanges, as important commodities.”

Another factor that justifies the increase is the soaring dollar. The North American currency rose 29.33% in 2020 and has already accumulated a high of 6.33% this year, being sold above R$ 5.50.

Our currency lost value and, whenever that happens, Brazil becomes a great showcase for promotion. Many countries, mainly in Asia, want to buy Brazilian products, because they are cheaper. China, for example, is a major buyer of Brazilian soybeans, corn, iron ore and meat.

André Braz, economist at Ibre-FGV

The economist explains that this increase in exports, which is positive for the balance of trade (we sell more to the foreign market and earn dollars for that), becomes an additional challenge for inflation, because it makes the Brazilian market short of supply. “The more Brazil exports, the lower the availability of products internally and, according to the law of supply and demand, prices end up rising.”

The high dollar pulls not only the price of food, but also imported and products linked to international prices, such as fuel and cooking gas. All of this contributes to pulling inflation as a whole.

Government “noises” also interfere

Braz also cites “noise” as a problem, referring to the climate of instability in the internal scenario, on the part of the federal government.

“Brazil is heavily indebted, which increases uncertainties about the country’s ability to honor its commitments. And this increase in risk does not attract investors, which interferes with the devaluation of the real,” he says.

Coelho says that the posture of President Bolsonaro himself contributes to the rise of the dollar.

The statements of a coup-like nature by the president, confronting other Powers of the Republic, especially the Judiciary, and the insistence on questioning the fairness of the electoral process generate political instability, which promotes the outflow of foreign capital and decreases export revenues in dollars by Brazilian companies, which prefer to keep these resources abroad.

Alexandro Mori Coelho, professor at Fecap

A solution for the devaluation of the real, according to Braz, is the increase in interest rates, which the Central Bank is already doing. “This would also attract capital interested in being remunerated with higher interest rates. But high interest alone is not enough, because a more stable domestic environment is needed,” he says.

For him, if there is a reduction in political risk and a government-led agenda to reduce the public deficit, there would be a more favorable environment for attracting investments.

“With our currency devaluing, it’s as if the products that had a high in dollars became even more expensive. Our perception here is that inflation for food is higher than in other countries, even though the effect is, in fact, more global,” he says Brazil.

Drought harmed crops

The water crisis is also responsible for rising prices. “The drought has compromised the crops of corn, sugar cane, coffee, and all these items and derivatives of these crops are on the rise. In addition to impacting food production, the drought brings problems to livestock. With the drought, the cattle lose weight and milk production decreases, which forces an increase in both meat and milk and its derivatives,” declares Braz.

According to the economist, this period of drought will still last, and this should sustain higher prices for some crops for a few months. “We are still far from being free from the effects of the drought on the price of basic foodstuffs,” he says.

Coelho defines as another important internal factor the significant reduction in the regulatory stocks of grains, together with Conab (National Supply Company), which withdrew from the government the capacity to offset the pressures of increasing food costs from abroad.

In these warehouses, food purchased by the government was stored. When prices rose, the government sold stocks at lower prices, exercising control.

Drought also affects energy generation, because it reduces the level of reservoirs. As a result, the country needs to turn on the more expensive thermoelectric plants, and the impact of this goes to the electricity bill, which also implies more inflation.

Impact is even greater for low-income

Braz explains that inflation has a greater impact on the low-income population. “Inflation erodes household purchasing power: the higher it is, the less money will be left for basic needs.”