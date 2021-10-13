Holland says princess could marry another woman and be queen

King Willem-Alexandre of the Netherlands (right) and Princess Amalia pose during summer photo shoot at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague on 16 July 2021

Princess Amalia, seen here with her father, King Willem-Alexander, will turn 18 and must go to university

Same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001, but it was always assumed that this right could not apply to the royal family.

But the Netherlands’ interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, said this week that any king or queen can marry a person of the same sex if he wants to.

There is no news that anyone in the Dutch royal family wants to marry someone of the same sex. Rutte said it was all about “theoretical situations” but that Holland’s next queen could marry a woman if she wanted to.

“The cabinet does not see that an heir to the throne or the king must abdicate if he wants to marry a partner of the same sex,” explained the prime minister in response to a written question from his own party in parliament.