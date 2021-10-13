Hopes and fears for Covid-19’s global recovery – 10/12/2021 – Martin Wolf

Recovery from the Covid-19 shock was faster and stronger than expected a year and a half ago. We owe it to a great scientific and organizational achievement: the development and mass production of effective vaccines. A depressingly large percentage of humanity is suspicious of this modern miracle. But this success and the recovery it produced is not pure happiness: it brings new anxieties and challenges. This is the best way to read the latest World Economic Outlook and the IMF’s (International Monetary Fund) Global Financial Stability Report.

The biggest concern must be about the pandemic itself. As of September 2021, 58% of the population in high-income countries were fully vaccinated, compared to 36% in emerging economies and a mere 4% in low-income countries. More than half of countries are not on track to vaccinate 40% of their populations this year. The report assumes sufficient success in the global vaccination program for Covid-19 to be under control by the end of next year. But slow vaccination increases the risk that new variants will frustrate that hope.

The economic recovery also raises several important concerns. Overall it is strong, with global economic growth forecast at 5.9% this year and 4.9% next year. Both are almost exactly what was expected in July. Even so, the fund predicts significant economic scars, with the exception of the United States, whose production for 2024 is forecast to be 2.8 points above what it was in January 2020.

The biggest scars will be in the emerging economies of Asia (except China), whose production is currently forecast at 9.4 percentage points less in 2024 than the forecast for January 2020. For Latin America, the reduction is 5 points percentage points, for the world, 2.3 percentage points and for China, 2.1 percentage points below the previous forecast. But for high-income economies (outside the US) it is forecast at a mere 0.3 percentage point.

Overall, Covid has hit the weakest countries and the most vulnerable people the most. This is partly because they were exposed more directly to the blows and partly because they didn’t have the ability to dampen them, whether through medicine or finance. Therefore, in high-income, emerging and developing economies the biggest job losses were among the young and the unskilled. Children have suffered the disruption of learning everywhere, but again, the children of the poor in particular.

Despite the recovery, employment remains below pre-pandemic levels. But job vacancies are high and inflationary pressures strong. This is true for consumer price inflation and also for core inflation, to a lesser extent. This was largely due to the increase in the prices of raw materials, notably oil and gas. There is a shortage of semiconductor chips and ships in the right places. Given the scale of the downturn in activity in 2020, these disruptions don’t seem surprising in such a robust recovery.

The concern, however, is that this price increase will reduce real incomes while becoming embedded in expectations, generating a wage-price spiral and a period of stagflation. This is the nightmare of central banks. The IMF is optimistic that inflation will be a brief interlude. In particular, he stresses that labor markets remain relaxed, wages are structurally insensitive to pressure on labor markets and inflation expectations are well anchored in large high-income countries, though less so in emerging and developing countries.

But, as the IMF notes, the future is even less predictable than usual, with most risks on the downside: the emergence of more communicable variants of the disease; persistent mismatches in supply and demand and price pressures, and therefore faster normalization of monetary policy; turmoil in an overextended financial sector, with exceptionally expensive assets everywhere you look, as the Global Financial Stability Report noted; and an even faster than expected fiscal tightening.

In addition to these, there are the greatest concerns of our era: domestic political instability; climatic shocks; devastating cyber attacks; growing commercial and technological tensions; and, worse, a breakdown in relations between China and the US and even hostilities between them. Against such riders of the apocalypse, the IMF can call on only two saviors: faster production and distribution of vaccines and a sustained increase in productivity.

What should be done then? The most important thing has now become the most difficult: to cooperate actively and effectively. If a crisis as global as the pandemic and a challenge as global as the climate cannot pull us out of our current foolish introspection, nothing will. Signs of progress needed would be an accelerated global immunization effort, a determination to protect the most vulnerable from Covid’s long-term impact, and an ambitious and credible deal at COP26 in Glasgow.

By these criteria, the domestic responsibilities of central banks and finance ministers involved with the IMF and World Bank at their annual meetings this week are relatively straightforward. As economies emerge from the pandemic, aid may be less generous and better targeted.

That means it must come from the tax authorities. High-income countries do not face fiscal crises. The premature austerity that followed the global financial crisis is unlikely to be repeated. Fiscal support should be generous, where necessary, and restrained sparingly. Meanwhile, some central banks need to start backing away from today’s ultra-loose monetary policy. This rebalancing of monetary and fiscal policies would help the population and the economy, while ridding finances of the opium of free money. In the US and UK, this is the time to do that.