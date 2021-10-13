House approves raising US debt ceiling to avoid default | Economy

The United States House of Representatives approved this Tuesday (12) an agreement to temporarily raise the debt ceiling and thus avoid a default — that is, a default — which would cause recession and turmoil in global markets. The text had already been approved by the Senate.

The advance — which seems to dissipate the crisis at least until mid-December, by adding others US$480 billion to the available debt limit — it is six days before the country can no longer borrow or repay loans for the first time in its history. With the increase, the debt limit will reach $28.9 trillion.

A default would have huge consequences on world markets as they depend on US financial security. Within the country, the government would find it difficult to pay beneficiaries of social security programs, war veterans and active military personnel..

However, the issue should return to concern the US in December, when Congress will have to revise that ceiling. The tendency is for there to be even more difficulty, because that is when parliamentarians define the budget. When there is no consensus, there is a “shutdown”, that is, a stoppage of government activities.

Republicans warn of overspending

Even approved, the agreement to avoid a default divided Republicans and Democrats, and the issue will again generate friction because President Joe Biden has plans to put more public investment in the US economy to generate growth. Republicans, on the other hand, criticize the government, accusing it of overspending.