How much does each famous participant of The Masked Singer Brasil earn?

Cast of the musical program (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

The program



the masked singer Brazil



is positively surprising the public, as its presentations have been making people talk on the web. Thus, the audience of the attraction is also pleasing advertisers.

The masked participants of the reality musical are also satisfied with TV Globo, as they receive paychecks from the channel to participate in the program.

According to the columnist



Andr Roman



, of



TV observatory



, each masked person can earn up to R$60 thousand, being R$10 thousand per month of participation in the program.

Masquerades do not have a fixed contract with the broadcaster, but while participating in the program they are entitled to the benefits of globals. The remuneration is similar to that used in other frames of the broadcaster, such as



famous show



and



Super dance of the famous.



Mart’nlia tells how she managed to keep her presentations secret







Last Tuesday (05/10) it was Jacar’s turn to be unmasked at The Masked Singer Brasil. with all your joy,



Martinlia



gave life to the character that enchanted the audience and the repertoire.

“I wanted to sing things that weren’t close to my repertoire as a singer, to make it difficult because the game was to appear masked to the public. So, we were thinking of songs for us to have fun on stage,” says Mart’nlia.

Arriving on the final straight street, the program, by the way, scored 19 audience points and 34% participation in So Paulo, recording another two points (%2b12%) of audience and two more participation points above the average of the track on Wednesdays immediately preceding. In Rio de Janeiro, the program scored 24 points with 41%, recording another three points (14%) of audience and another five points of participation above the band average in the immediately preceding Wednesdays, according to the portal



UOL



.