HU volunteers report “miracles” during video calls with patients | Londoner

The video call service offered by the University Hospital of Londrina has already made over 1,250 calls. It is a way to make up for the visits suspended by the restriction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The work of volunteers from the reception service has shortened the distance between hospitalized patients, who are waiting anxiously for news outside. In the beginning, the servers, moved by the feeling of abandonment of those who could not talk to the family, even used their own cell phone to alleviate their homesickness.

Lisiane Freitas is a professor at UEL and when she found out about the program, she decided to volunteer. “At first we were supposed to stay for 30 days, I’ve been here for six months, because it’s a service of great affection and care”, he said.

The audio call is made even with patients in coma, and in this case, there are also examples that the communication had a positive result. “The most striking case is of a one-month-old baby when the time the father started calling, the baby woke up and started looking for the father and mother. Another case is of a sedated young man, the father sent a beautiful audio and in the middle of the audio the son started to move his fingers and wake up”, said the coordinator of the reception service, Aparecida Ramalho.

Even when there is no cure, the work of the volunteers who carry out the video calls is not in vain. It was through him that some patients had the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved ones.