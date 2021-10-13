Hugo Chávez’s former ally dies of Covid-19 in prison in Venezuela | World

the general Raul Baduel, considered one of Venezuela’s most emblematic political prisoners for having been defense minister of President Hugo Chávez, died of Covid-19 in custody, the attorney general said on Tuesday (12).
“We regret the death of Raúl Isaías Baduel of cardiorespiratory arrest, resulting from Covid-19,” wrote the prosecutor, Tarek Saab, on Twitter. He had only taken the first dose of the vaccine.
Baduel, who died aged 66, helped restore power to Chavez after the April 2002 coup d’état briefly removed him from office but soon became his adversary.
- What has changed in Venezuela after the triumph of Hugo Chávez
- Luxury shopping turned torture center in Venezuela
The former minister served almost eight years in prison for corruption and after being released in 2015, he was again arrested, accused of conspiring against the current president, Nicolás Maduro, who removed him from the Armed Forces and demoted him.
Hugo Chávez and Raúl Baduel, side by side, at a ceremony in Maracay, Venezuela, in 2006 — Photo: Jenny Fung/AFP
NGO criticizes Baduel’s treatment
“With the death of Raúl Isaías Baduel, ten political prisoners have been killed in custody,” said lawyer Gonzalo Himiob, of the NGO Forum Penal, dedicated to defending political prisoners.
“The responsibility for the life and health of any detainee rests with the State. Medical treatment is continually required for prisoners. There is almost never an adequate response,” reinforced Himiob in a message on his Twitter account.
Two of Baduel’s sons were also detained on conspiracy charges, the first of them Raúl Emilio, who is now at large. Josnars Adolfo Baduel was arrested for allegedly participating in a sea raid in May 2019 that attempted to leave Maduro. He remains in detention.