‘I consider myself of all colors,’ says ex-BBB Gyselle Soares after critics for accepting the role of slave Esperança Garcia in a play | Piauí

After criticism for accepting the role of black slave Esperança Garcia in the play “A slave called Hope”, former BBC Gyselle Soares said she understands the comments, but considers herself “of all colors” and that, as an actress, she can do it. any role.

According to the activist of the Network of Black Women of Piauí, Sônia Terra, the choice of Gyselle to play Esperança represents the “whitening of a black person”. Activists staged, on the night of Tuesday (12), a protest in front of Teatro 4 de Setembro, where the play was performed.

The ex-BBB declared that the demonstrations neither shook nor saddened her. According to Gyselle, criticism is a learning opportunity. As for skin color, questioned by black groups, she said she considered herself “of all colors” and that, as an actress, she could play any role.

“People have to comment on what they think, we have to respect their right to respond, and it’s important for me as an actress to be able to be anything, I can live whatever I want, if I want to be a lioness, I’ll be a lioness , if I want to be a slave, I will be a slave and live in a beautiful way,” she said.

“I consider myself all colors, colorless, a human being with a heart that can feel everything, everyone. We are in the world, we are all the same, our skin has no color, our heart has no color, we cannot define ourselves like that “, completed.

Activists of the black movement staged a protest this Tuesday night (12), in front of Theatro 4 de Setembro, in the center of Teresina, against the performance of ex-BBB Gyselle Soares in the role of Esperança Garcia, the first black lawyer of the country, in the play “A slave called Hope”.

“The children who are going to watch the show will be sure that Esperança Garcia is a white person,” said activist Sonia Terra.

Director speaks of “discrimination”

In an interview with TV Club, the director of the play, Valdson Braga, said that the actress cannot be discriminated against because of a role. Valdson said that he even sought out the black movements before choosing the actress who would play Esperança, but he didn’t get a return. Protesters reported that the black movement was not wanted.

Who is Esperança Garcia?

Esperança Garcia was a black woman enslaved on the Algodões farm, near the municipality of Oeiras. She became known after writing a letter (check it out in full at the end of the article) to the governor of the captaincy of Piauí, denouncing the sufferings he was going through in the house of his masters. In the text written on September 6, 1770, she asked the government to take action.

The letter was found in 1979 in the public archive of Piauí, by researcher and historian Luiz Mott. In September 2017, 247 years after the letter was written, at the request of the Truth Commission on Black Slavery in Piauí, Esperança Garcia was recognized by the OAB/PI as the first lawyer from Piauí.

Check out Esperança Garcia’s letter:

“I’m a slave in the administration of Captain Antônio Vieira de Couto. He took me away from Fazenda dos Algodões, where I lived with my husband to work as a maid. I don’t do well here. The first of the great sufferings is that my son suffered many beatings and he’s just a child. They even drew blood from his mouth. I can’t even explain it to me, but to them I look like a punching bag, so much so that I once fell off the top of the house. I only escaped by the mercy of God. is that I have my sins to confess for three years and three more children to baptize. I pray for the love of God that you look after me and ask the procurator to send me back to the house where they took me from my husband’s side and of my daughter”.

Yours his slave, Esperanca Garcia.

