“I have a video of her making a pacifier”

After publishing, exclusively, the letter that Simone Medina wrote and forwarded to Gabriel Medina, the surfer’s friends sent to the column LeoDias a print of the last message she sent to her son Whatsapp. After this latest attack, Gabriel decided to block his mother from all social networks and messaging apps. In this last conversation, Simone did not spare attacks and offenses at the clueless and came to compare Yasmin Brunet with a porn actress.

“Even your trial I feel sorry for. I pity your poverty of spirit. Your wife and her mother are very decent: Porn, abortion, homosexual relationship. Who are you? Rotten!” began Medina’s mother in the conversation.

Not satisfied with the attacks mentioned above, the mother of the three-time world champion informs her son that she would have an explicit video of Yasmin Brunet performing oral sex on a man: “Oh, I forgot. I got a video of Yasmin doing a chup***. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was really crazy at a party at her condo in Rio. New! Drunk, in the parking lot, doing this to a guy and then throwing up.”

Simone ended the offenses saying that Gabriel would have no honor to talk about Yasmin’s past and claims that he should be more concerned about growing up for real. [como homem e profissional] instead of defending his girlfriend and mother-in-law.