Neymar said that the 2022 World Cup could be his last, as he does not know if he will have a head for football. In France, this angered a former PSG player, who recalled the star’s responsibilities in his long contract with the Paris club.

Neymar dropped a bombshell last Sunday when he claimed that the 2022 World Cup can be your last for Brazilian Team. The declaration had repercussions not only in Brazil, but also in France. And a former player of PSG he got irritated with the Brazilian’s posture.

“I hope they don’t pay the ethics bonus of him with statements like that. For me, it’s an abuse. He you will have to face your responsibilities soon”, criticized Jérôme Rothen, who played almost 200 matches for the Parisian club and is now a commentator for RMC Sport.

“I think it’s my last World Cup (2022). I face it as my last because I don’t know if I’ll have more conditions, in my head, to withstand more football”, said Neymar in an interview with a documentary aired by DAZN.

The former athlete and current commentator recalled that Neymar renewed his contract for five years with PSG and will need to have a head to fulfill it at a high level.

“When you read between the lines, he doesn’t care about PSG. There is the love for Brazil, for trying to win the World Cup. His last chance will be in Qatar. But I want to remind you of your responsibilities. When you’re a player at that level, an iconic figure in a club for more than four years, with which you’ve renewed for five years, to which you’ve decided to dedicate the end of your career, you can’t declare that,” said Rothen.

“Neymar is a fabulous player when he is in good form. The problem is, he’s in bad shape. AND that’s a terrible statement for PSG. It lacks spirit, enthusiasm”, he summarized.

PSG returns to the field this Friday for the French Championship. The opponent at the time is the Angers, at 4 pm (Brasilia), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.