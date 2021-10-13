Ibovespa expands gains, detached from abroad; dollar reaches its highest rate in six months

Photo: reproduction

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa expands gains this afternoon, taking off from stock exchanges in the United States. Outside, investors pass on the latest data on inflation in the US economy, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which came a little higher than expected by economists. Even today, the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), the Copom of the American Central Bank (Fed) are released.

The US Department of Labor reported that the CPI rose 0.4% last month. The indicator came above the estimate of economists consulted by Reuters, who projected growth of 0.3%. On an annual basis, prices rose 5.4%, compared to an estimated increase of 5.3%. It remains to be seen how the Fed will read the data and how this should impact the decision to withdraw stimulus from the US economy.

“The factor that stands out is the slightly more significant rise in food and energy prices. Other items, such as used cars and transport, came in line with expectations. This does not change, however, our team’s expectations regarding the process of tapering [retirada de estímulos]. We expect it to be announced at the next November meeting and the reduction in bond purchases will effectively begin in December,” says Jennie Li, equity strategist at XP.

Here in Brazil, it is the expiration day of options on Ibovespa, which promises to bring a lot of fluctuation to the main stock index of the Brazilian stock market. Last Monday, the Stock Exchange had another bearish session, following the foreign market.

Fears about global inflation continue to rule the market, even as commodity and fuel prices have started the day in decline. Investors are also paying attention to the harvest of results for the third quarter, which has already started in the United States.

Read more: What to expect from Q3 balance sheets on Wall Street?

At 12:45 pm, Brasília time, the Ibovespa traded up 1.35% to 113,694 points.

The commercial dollar does not give truce and also expands gains, rising 0.43% to R$5.561 on purchase and R$5.561 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 rose 0.4% by R$5.577.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 retreats four basis points, to 9.03%; DI for January 2025 retreats ten basis points to 9.98%; and the DI for January 2027 registered a negative variation of twelve basis points at 10.39%.

In addition to the expiration of options on the Ibovespa, the futures index for October also expires today and Friday is the expiration date for stock options.

In the United States, the House approved the proposal to raise the ceiling on public spending, which now needs to pass the sanction of President Joe Biden. The measure temporarily removes the risk of default (default) and interruption of activities in Congress (shutdown).

The next few days should also be marked by the release of the results of large American banks, relating to the third quarter. JPMorgan reported net income of US$ 11.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 24% compared to the gain of US$ 9.4 billion in the same period in 2020. In adjusted terms, the American bank made a profit. per share of $3.74 in the three months ended in September, which surpassed the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of $3 per share.

Later this week, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup release their numbers.

Indices in New York trade between gains and losses. The Dow Jones retreated 0.22%; the S&P 500 had a slight increase of 0.06% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.49%.

Oil prices, which retreated earlier, reduce losses. Brent traded for December retreated 0.19% to $83.28 a barrel. WTI, for November 2021, had a slight drop of 0.04% to US$ 80.61 a barrel.

Iron ore added to losses on the perception that the recent surge in demand from steelmakers will not be sustained due to China’s measures to limit steel production until next year.

Most European stock exchanges closed higher. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, advanced 0.70%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) rose 0.22% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) rose 0.68%.

In China, the September trade balance was a surprise, with a trade surplus of US$ 66.76 billion in September, against expectations in the survey of US$ 46.8 billion and a surplus of US$ 58.34 billion in August.

The country’s export growth unexpectedly accelerated in September as still solid demand offset some of the pressure on factories from energy shortages, supply bottlenecks and the resurgence of domestic Covid-19 cases.

Exports jumped 28.1% in September over the previous year, against an increase of 25.6% in August. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a 21% increase. Imports from China in September rose 17.6%, against expectations of a 20% increase in a Reuters survey and growth of 33.1% in the previous month.

Trading was canceled for the entire day in Hong Kong due to a typhoon alert.

In Japan, the Nikkei index lost 0.32%; in South Korea the Kospi advanced 0.96%.

corporate radar

Ambipar (AMBP3)

Ambipar announced this Wednesday (13th) the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Environmental ESG, of the shareholding control of Brasil Coleta Gestão de Wastes. The value was not informed.

According to Ambipar, Brasil Coleta has operated for over 24 years in the waste management market, specializing in the capture, recovery and sale of Industrial Waste and Recyclable Materials, including reverse logistics.

According to the statement, its industrial plants are located in the states of São Paulo and Amazonas, being designed for the processing of large volumes, which enables “a substantial reduction in logistical and operating costs”.

Additionally, the statement said, Brasil Coleta has now become Ambipar Environmental Brasil Coleta Post Industrial Waste Repurposing S/A.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer announced at the 2021 edition of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention and exhibition that the Executive Jet Services Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, has been certified as a Collins BE Aerospace Completion Installation Center (Collins BE Aerospace Completion Center) for upholstery and seats of aircraft already in operation.

In a press release, the company informs that updates are available for the Legacy 450, Legacy 500, Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 executive jets.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R (RRRP3)

A consortium led by the company Aguila Energia presented the best proposal for the purchase of the Polo Bahia Terra from Petrobras, worth more than US$ 1.5 billion, two sources with knowledge of the subject told Reuters on Monday.

In the competition, the consortium formed by Aguila Energia – a company founded by former PetroRio (PRIO3) executives – together with Infra beat proposals made by PetroRecôncavo, 3R and Seacrest/Eneva, according to the sources. After being selected for presenting the best proposal, by Petrobras, the consortium proceeds to a phase of negotiations with the state oil company.

Aura Minerals (AURA33)

Aura Minerals recorded a 7% increase in Aura Minerals’ gold produced ounces (GEO) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to an operational preview, but with a drop of 2% compared to the second quarter.

The lower production on a quarterly basis is mainly related to illegal operational interruption at the San Andres mine during the month of July, the company says.

Hospital Care Caledonia (HCAR3)

Hospital Care Caledonia announced that it had purchased up to 60% of the shares of Hospital Policlínica Cascavel, in Paraná, for an undisclosed amount. The unit has 130 beds, more than 340 professionals and is expanding. According to Care Caledonia, Policlínica Cascavel is a reference in the region for its highly complex medical and hospital activities.

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related